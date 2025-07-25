Zuplo CLI
Source Commands
Code
zuplo source --help zuplo source <command> Commands: zuplo source migrate dev-portal Migrates legacy dev portal configuration to the new dev portal format
The source commands help you manage and migrate your Zuplo project source code and configuration files.
Dev Portal Migration
Code
zuplo source migrate dev-portal --help zuplo source migrate dev-portal Migrates legacy dev portal configuration to the new dev portal format Options: --version Show version number [boolean] --help Show help [boolean] --dir The directory containing your Zuplo project and dev portal config [string] [default: "."] --force Force overwrite of existing files [boolean] [default: false]
This command automates the migration process from the legacy Developer Portal to the new Zudoku-powered Developer Portal.
It handles the creation of necessary files, directory structure, and configuration migration.
What it does:
- Creates the required directory structure (
docs/pages,
docs/public)
- Generates
docs/package.json,
docs/tsconfig.json, and
docs/zudoku.config.tsfiles
- Migrates configuration from
config/dev-portal.jsonand
docs/sidebar.jsonto the new format
- Moves existing markdown files to the correct location
- Updates the root
package.jsonwith workspace configuration
Usage Examples:
Basic migration:
Code
zuplo source migrate dev-portal
Migrate from a specific directory:
Code
zuplo source migrate dev-portal --dir ./my-zuplo-project
Force overwrite existing files:
Code
zuplo source migrate dev-portal --force
For a complete step-by-step migration guide including manual steps and post-migration tasks, see the Dev Portal Migration Guide.
Requirements:
- Must be run from within a Zuplo project directory or specify
--dir
- Requires existing
config/dev-portal.jsonfile
- Node.js and npm must be installed
After Migration:
- Run
npm installto install dependencies
- Test locally with
npm run docs
- Delete legacy files manually (recommended, to avoid future confusion)
- Deploy your changes by running
zuplo deploy
