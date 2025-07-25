Zuplo CLI Source Commands

Code Code zuplo source --help zuplo source < comman d > Commands: zuplo source migrate dev-portal Migrates legacy dev portal configuration to the new dev portal format

The source commands help you manage and migrate your Zuplo project source code and configuration files.

Dev Portal Migration

Code Code zuplo source migrate dev-portal --help zuplo source migrate dev-portal Migrates legacy dev portal configuration to the new dev portal format Options: --version Show version number [boolean] --help Show help [boolean] --dir The directory containing your Zuplo project and dev portal config [string] [default: "." ] --force Force overwrite of existing files [boolean] [default: false ]

This command automates the migration process from the legacy Developer Portal to the new Zudoku-powered Developer Portal.

It handles the creation of necessary files, directory structure, and configuration migration.

What it does:

Creates the required directory structure ( docs/pages , docs/public )

, ) Generates docs/package.json , docs/tsconfig.json , and docs/zudoku.config.ts files

, , and files Migrates configuration from config/dev-portal.json and docs/sidebar.json to the new format

and to the new format Moves existing markdown files to the correct location

Updates the root package.json with workspace configuration

Usage Examples:

Basic migration:

Code Code zuplo source migrate dev-portal

Migrate from a specific directory:

Code Code zuplo source migrate dev-portal --dir ./my-zuplo-project

Force overwrite existing files:

Code Code zuplo source migrate dev-portal --force

For a complete step-by-step migration guide including manual steps and post-migration tasks, see the Dev Portal Migration Guide.

Must be run from within a Zuplo project directory or specify --dir

Requires existing config/dev-portal.json file

file Node.js and npm must be installed

After Migration:

Run npm install to install dependencies Test locally with npm run docs Delete legacy files manually (recommended, to avoid future confusion) Deploy your changes by running zuplo deploy