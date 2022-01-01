Getting started #Dev Portal Migration Guide

This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are not part of the preview program, please refer to the current Dev Portal docs.

This guide is intended to help you migrate your existing documentation from the current Dev Portal to the new Dev Portal powered by Zudoku.

The migration to the new Developer Portal powered by Zudoku is currently a manual process. You will need to clone your existing Zuplo project locally to perform these steps.

#Project Structure

There are a few changes to the project structure that you should be aware of:

The dev-portal.json file in the config directory will go away and you will migrate to use the new zudoku.config.ts file in the docs directory. Markdown files are now located in the docs/pages directory. There needs to be a tsconfig.json and package.json file in the docs directory to build the documentation.

Below is an example of the new project structure. The steps below will explain what is needed for each file.

my-api/ ├─ config/ │ ├─ routes.oas.json │ ├─ policies.json ├─ docs/ │ ├─ zudoku.config.ts │ ├─ package.json │ ├─ tsconfig.json │ ├─ pages/ │ │ ├─ doc.md # <- Your existing markdown files ├─ .gitignore ├─ package.json ├─ tsconfig.json ├─ README.md txt

The dev-portal.json file in the config directory will be replaced with the new zudoku.config.ts file in the docs directory. This file will contain the configuration for the new Dev Portal powered by Zudoku. You can find more information about the configuration in the Dev Portal Configuration documentation.

Your existing dev-portal.json file will look something like this. You will also have a sidebar.json file in the docs directory.

{ "pageTitle": "My API", "faviconUrl": "https://www.example.org/favicon.ico", "enableAuthentication": true, "authentication": { "provider": "auth0", "authority": "$env(ZUPLO_PUBLIC_AUTH0_AUTHORITY_URL)", "jwksUrl": "$env(ZUPLO_PUBLIC_AUTH0_AUTHORITY_URL).well-known/jwks.json", "devPortalClient": { "clientId": "$env(ZUPLO_PUBLIC_AUTH0_CLIENT_ID)", "audience": "$env(ZUPLO_PUBLIC_AUTH0_AUDIENCE_URL)" } }, "generateExamples": true } json

Migrated to the new format of configuration, this file would look like the following.

import type { ZudokuConfig } from "zudoku"; import withZuplo from "zudoku/with-zuplo"; const config: ZudokuConfig = { basePath: "/docs", topNavigation: [ { id: "documentation", label: "Documentation" }, { id: "api", label: "API Reference" }, ], sidebar: { documentation: [ { type: "category", label: "Overview", items: ["introduction", "other-example"], }, ], }, redirects: [{ from: "/", to: "/introduction" }], apis: { type: "file", input: "../config/routes.oas.json", navigationId: "api", }, docs: { files: "/pages/**/*.{md,mdx}", }, authentication: { type: "auth0", domain: process.env.ZUPLO_PUBLIC_AUTH0_DOMAIN, clientId: process.env.ZUPLO_PUBLIC_AUTH0_CLIENT_ID, }, }; export default withZuplo(config); ts

#Markdown Files

Markdown files should be moved to the docs/pages directory. You can use subdirectories under this as needed.

You will need to create a tsconfig.json and package.json file in the docs folder. You can copy these two files below.

tsconfig.json

{ "compilerOptions": { "target": "ES2022", "lib": ["ESNext", "DOM", "DOM.Iterable", "WebWorker"], "module": "ESNext", "moduleResolution": "Bundler", "useDefineForClassFields": true, "skipLibCheck": true, "skipDefaultLibCheck": true, "resolveJsonModule": true, "isolatedModules": true, "useUnknownInCatchVariables": false, "types": ["zudoku/client"], "jsx": "react-jsx" } } json

package.json

{ "name": "docs", "version": "0.1.0", "type": "module", "private": true, "scripts": { "dev": "zudoku dev", "build": "zudoku build" }, "dependencies": { "react": ">18.0.0", "react-dom": ">18.0.0", "zudoku": "^0.20" }, "devDependencies": { "typescript": "^5", "@types/node": "^20", "@types/react": "^18", "@types/react-dom": "^18" } } json

For instructions on theming the dev portal, see customizing.

Additional theming is possible. More documentation is coming soon.

Make sure to delete the following files after you are done with the migration: