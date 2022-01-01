#Dev Portal Migration Guide
This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are not part of the preview program, please refer to the current Dev Portal docs.
This guide is intended to help you migrate your existing documentation from the current Dev Portal to the new Dev Portal powered by Zudoku.
#Setup
The migration to the new Developer Portal powered by Zudoku is currently a manual process. You will need to clone your existing Zuplo project locally to perform these steps.
#Project Structure
There are a few changes to the project structure that you should be aware of:
- The
dev-portal.jsonfile in the
configdirectory will go away and you will migrate to use the new
zudoku.config.tsfile in the
docsdirectory.
- Markdown files are now located in the
docs/pagesdirectory.
- There needs to be a
tsconfig.jsonand
package.jsonfile in the
docsdirectory to build the documentation.
Below is an example of the new project structure. The steps below will explain what is needed for each file.
my-api/ ├─ config/ │ ├─ routes.oas.json │ ├─ policies.json ├─ docs/ │ ├─ zudoku.config.ts │ ├─ package.json │ ├─ tsconfig.json │ ├─ pages/ │ │ ├─ doc.md # <- Your existing markdown files ├─ .gitignore ├─ package.json ├─ tsconfig.json ├─ README.mdtxt
#
zudoku.config.ts
The
dev-portal.json file in the
config directory will be replaced with the
new
zudoku.config.ts file in the
docs directory. This file will contain the
configuration for the new Dev Portal powered by Zudoku. You can find more
information about the configuration in the
Dev Portal Configuration documentation.
Your existing
dev-portal.json file will look something like this. You will
also have a
sidebar.json file in the
docs directory.
{ "pageTitle": "My API", "faviconUrl": "https://www.example.org/favicon.ico", "enableAuthentication": true, "authentication": { "provider": "auth0", "authority": "$env(ZUPLO_PUBLIC_AUTH0_AUTHORITY_URL)", "jwksUrl": "$env(ZUPLO_PUBLIC_AUTH0_AUTHORITY_URL).well-known/jwks.json", "devPortalClient": { "clientId": "$env(ZUPLO_PUBLIC_AUTH0_CLIENT_ID)", "audience": "$env(ZUPLO_PUBLIC_AUTH0_AUDIENCE_URL)" } }, "generateExamples": true }json
Migrated to the new format of configuration, this file would look like the following.
import type { ZudokuConfig } from "zudoku"; import withZuplo from "zudoku/with-zuplo"; const config: ZudokuConfig = { basePath: "/docs", topNavigation: [ { id: "documentation", label: "Documentation" }, { id: "api", label: "API Reference" }, ], sidebar: { documentation: [ { type: "category", label: "Overview", items: ["introduction", "other-example"], }, ], }, redirects: [{ from: "/", to: "/introduction" }], apis: { type: "file", input: "../config/routes.oas.json", navigationId: "api", }, docs: { files: "/pages/**/*.{md,mdx}", }, authentication: { type: "auth0", domain: process.env.ZUPLO_PUBLIC_AUTH0_DOMAIN, clientId: process.env.ZUPLO_PUBLIC_AUTH0_CLIENT_ID, }, }; export default withZuplo(config);ts
#Markdown Files
Markdown files should be moved to the
docs/pages directory. You can use
subdirectories under this as needed.
#
tsconfig.json and
package.json
You will need to create a
tsconfig.json and
package.json file in the
docs
folder. You can copy these two files below.
tsconfig.json
{ "compilerOptions": { "target": "ES2022", "lib": ["ESNext", "DOM", "DOM.Iterable", "WebWorker"], "module": "ESNext", "moduleResolution": "Bundler", "useDefineForClassFields": true, "skipLibCheck": true, "skipDefaultLibCheck": true, "resolveJsonModule": true, "isolatedModules": true, "useUnknownInCatchVariables": false, "types": ["zudoku/client"], "jsx": "react-jsx" } }json
package.json
{ "name": "docs", "version": "0.1.0", "type": "module", "private": true, "scripts": { "dev": "zudoku dev", "build": "zudoku build" }, "dependencies": { "react": ">18.0.0", "react-dom": ">18.0.0", "zudoku": "^0.20" }, "devDependencies": { "typescript": "^5", "@types/node": "^20", "@types/react": "^18", "@types/react-dom": "^18" } }json
#Theme
For instructions on theming the dev portal, see customizing.
Additional theming is possible. More documentation is coming soon.
#Cleanup
Make sure to delete the following files after you are done with the migration:
/config/dev-portal.json
/docs/sidebar.json
/docs/theme.css