Zuplo
Customization

Colors & Theme

This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are not part of the preview program, please refer to the current Dev Portal docs.

Colors

You can customize the theme colors for both light and dark modes. Colors can be specified using hex values (which will be automatically converted to HSL) or direct HSL values.

const config = {
  theme: {
    light: {
      background: "#ffffff",
      foreground: "#020817",
      card: "#ffffff",
      cardForeground: "#020817",
      popover: "#ffffff",
      popoverForeground: "#020817",
      primary: "#0284c7",
      primaryForeground: "#ffffff",
      secondary: "#f1f5f9",
      secondaryForeground: "#020817",
      muted: "#f1f5f9",
      mutedForeground: "#64748b",
      accent: "#f1f5f9",
      accentForeground: "#020817",
      destructive: "#ef4444",
      destructiveForeground: "#ffffff",
      border: "#e2e8f0",
      input: "#e2e8f0",
      ring: "#0284c7",
    },
    dark: {
      // Dark mode colors...
    },
  },
};
typescript

Radius

The radius property is used to set the border radius for the theme. It can be a single and all radii will be inherited from that value.

export default {
  theme: {
    dark: {
      // other theme variables...
      radius: "0.5rem",
    },
    light: {
      radius: "0.5rem",
    },
  },
};
typescript

or to make sure the radius is the same for both light and dark modes you can use a variable:

const radius = "0.5rem";
export default {
  theme: {
    dark: {
      radius,
    },
    light: {
      radius,
    },
  },
};
typescript

Available Theme Variables

  • background - Main background color
  • foreground - Main text color
  • card - Card background color
  • cardForeground - Card text color
  • popover - Popover background color
  • popoverForeground - Popover text color
  • primary - Primary action color
  • primaryForeground - Text color on primary backgrounds
  • secondary - Secondary action color
  • secondaryForeground - Text color on secondary backgrounds
  • muted - Muted/subtle background color
  • mutedForeground - Text color for muted elements
  • accent - Accent color for highlights
  • accentForeground - Text color on accent backgrounds
  • destructive - Color for destructive actions
  • destructiveForeground - Text color on destructive backgrounds
  • border - Border color
  • input - Input field border color
  • ring - Focus ring color
  • radius - Border radius value
← Previous page
Vite Config
Next page →
Font & Typography