Customization
Colors & Theme
This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are not part of the preview program, please refer to the current Dev Portal docs.
Colors
You can customize the theme colors for both light and dark modes. Colors can be specified using hex values (which will be automatically converted to HSL) or direct HSL values.
const config = { theme: { light: { background: "#ffffff", foreground: "#020817", card: "#ffffff", cardForeground: "#020817", popover: "#ffffff", popoverForeground: "#020817", primary: "#0284c7", primaryForeground: "#ffffff", secondary: "#f1f5f9", secondaryForeground: "#020817", muted: "#f1f5f9", mutedForeground: "#64748b", accent: "#f1f5f9", accentForeground: "#020817", destructive: "#ef4444", destructiveForeground: "#ffffff", border: "#e2e8f0", input: "#e2e8f0", ring: "#0284c7", }, dark: { // Dark mode colors... }, }, };typescript
Radius
The
radius property is used to set the border radius for the theme. It can be a single and all radii will be inherited from that value.
export default { theme: { dark: { // other theme variables... radius: "0.5rem", }, light: { radius: "0.5rem", }, }, };typescript
or to make sure the radius is the same for both light and dark modes you can use a variable:
const radius = "0.5rem"; export default { theme: { dark: { radius, }, light: { radius, }, }, };typescript
Available Theme Variables
background- Main background color
foreground- Main text color
card- Card background color
cardForeground- Card text color
popover- Popover background color
popoverForeground- Popover text color
primary- Primary action color
primaryForeground- Text color on primary backgrounds
secondary- Secondary action color
secondaryForeground- Text color on secondary backgrounds
muted- Muted/subtle background color
mutedForeground- Text color for muted elements
accent- Accent color for highlights
accentForeground- Text color on accent backgrounds
destructive- Color for destructive actions
destructiveForeground- Text color on destructive backgrounds
border- Border color
input- Input field border color
ring- Focus ring color
radius- Border radius value