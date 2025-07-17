Configuration Documentation

Dev Portal uses a file-based routing system for documentation pages, similar to many modern frameworks. This page explains how routing works and how to customize it.

File Based Routing

By default, Dev Portal automatically creates routes for all Markdown and MDX files based on their file path. Files are served at URLs that match their file structure, minus the file extension.

Basic Examples

File tree pages/ ├── introduction.md → /introduction ├── quickstart.mdx → /quickstart ├── guides/ │ ├── getting-started.md → /guides/getting-started │ └── advanced.md → /guides/advanced └── api/ └── reference.md → /api/reference

File Extensions

Both .md and .mdx files are supported:

.md files support standard Markdown with frontmatter

files support standard Markdown with frontmatter .mdx files support JSX components within Markdown

The file extension is automatically removed from the URL.

Custom Paths

You can override the default file-based routing by specifying custom paths in your navigation configuration. When a file has a custom path, it will only be accessible at that custom path, not at its original file-based path.

Navigation Configuration

zudoku.config.tsx zudoku.config.tsx export default { navigation: [ { type: "doc" , file: "guides/getting-started.md" , path: "start-here" , // Custom path label: "Start Here" , }, { type: "category" , label: "Advanced" , link: { file: "guides/advanced.md" , path: "advanced-guide" , // Custom path for category link }, items: [ // ... other items ], }, ], };

In this example:

guides/getting-started.md is accessible at /start-here (not /guides/getting-started )

is accessible at (not ) guides/advanced.md is accessible at /advanced-guide (not /guides/advanced )

Configuration Options

Configure docs routing and behavior through the docs section in your config:

zudoku.config.tsx zudoku.config.tsx export default { docs: { files: [ "/pages/**/*.{md,mdx}" ], defaultOptions: { toc: true , disablePager: false , showLastModified: true , suggestEdit: { url: "https://github.com/your-org/your-repo/edit/main/docs" , text: "Edit this page" , }, }, }, };

files

Type: string | string[]

Default: "/pages/**/*.{md,mdx}"

Glob patterns that specify which files to include as documentation pages. You can provide a single pattern or an array of patterns.

zudoku.config.tsx zudoku.config.tsx // Single pattern docs : { files : "/content/**/*.md" ; } // Multiple patterns docs : { files : [ "/pages/**/*.{md,mdx}" , "/guides/**/*.md" , "/tutorials/**/*.mdx" ]; }

defaultOptions

Default options applied to all documentation pages. These can be overridden on individual pages using frontmatter.

toc

Type: boolean

Default: true

Whether to show the table of contents (TOC) by default.

zudoku.config.tsx zudoku.config.tsx docs : { defaultOptions : { toc : false ; // Hide TOC by default } }

disablePager

Type: boolean

Default: false

Whether to disable the previous/next page navigation by default.

zudoku.config.tsx zudoku.config.tsx docs : { defaultOptions : { disablePager : true ; // Disable pager by default } }

showLastModified

Type: boolean

Default: false

Whether to show the last modified date by default.

zudoku.config.tsx zudoku.config.tsx docs : { defaultOptions : { showLastModified : true ; // Show last modified date } }

suggestEdit

Type: { url: string; text?: string }

Default: undefined

Configuration for the "Edit this page" link.

zudoku.config.tsx zudoku.config.tsx docs : { defaultOptions : { suggestEdit : { url : "https://github.com/your-org/your-repo/edit/main/docs" , text : "Edit this page on GitHub" // Optional custom text } } }

The url should be a template where the file path will be appended. For example, if your docs are in a docs/pages/ directory, the URL might be https://github.com/your-org/your-repo/edit/main/docs/pages .

Overriding Defaults

You can override default options on individual pages using frontmatter:

Code Code --- toc : false disablePager : true showLastModified : false --- # My Page This page has custom options that override the defaults.

Route Resolution

Dev Portal resolves routes in the following order:

Custom paths from navigation - If a file has a custom path defined in navigation, it's served at that path File-based paths - All other files are served at their file-based paths

Best Practices

Use descriptive file names - File names become part of the URL, so make them clear and SEO-friendly Organize with folders - Use folder structure to group related content Custom paths for better UX - Use custom paths for important pages that need memorable URLs (sometimes also called slugs) Consistent naming - Use consistent naming conventions for files and folders