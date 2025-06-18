Configuration
Branding & Layout
This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are not part of the preview program, please refer to the current Dev Portal docs.
The page configuration allows you to customize the main aspects of your Dev Portal site's appearance and behavior.
Branding
Configure the page settings in your
zudoku.config.tsx file under the
page property:
Code(tsx)
const config: ZudokuConfig = { site: { title: "My API Documentation", logo: { src: { light: "/path/to/light-logo.png", dark: "/path/to/dark-logo.png", }, alt: "Company Logo", }, // Other options... }, };
Available Options
Title
Set the title of your site next to the logo in the header:
Code(tsx)
site: { title: "My API Documentation"; }
Logo
Configure the site's logo with different versions for light and dark themes:
Code(tsx)
site: { logo: { src: { light: "/light-logo.png", dark: "/dark-logo.png" }, alt: "Company Logo", width: "120px" // optional width } }
Layout
Banner
Add a banner message to the top of the page:
Code(tsx)
site: { banner: { message: "Welcome to our beta documentation!", color: "info", // "note" | "tip" | "info" | "caution" | "danger" or custom dismissible: true } }
Footer
The footer configuration has its own dedicated section. See the Footer Configuration page for details.
Complete Example
Here's a comprehensive example showing all available page configuration options:
Code(tsx)
site: { title: "My API Documentation", logo: { src: { light: "/images/logo-light.svg", dark: "/images/logo-dark.svg" }, alt: "Company Logo", width: "100px" }, banner: { message: "Welcome to our documentation!", color: "info", dismissible: true }, }
