This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are not part of the preview program, please refer to the current Dev Portal docs.

It is possible to add search to a Dev Portal powered site. It will appear in the top navigation and persist across all pages.

At this time, only Inkeep is supported.

To add search to your site you will need to copy some variables from your Inkeep account setting:

API Key

Integration ID

Organization ID

With these you can then configure the search option in Dev Portal Configuration: