#Navigation
This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are not part of the preview program, please refer to the current Dev Portal docs.
Navigation in Dev Portal can be customized at several layers. The primary is the top navigation tabs. Tabs can reference pages, plugins, or external links. The secondary is the sidebar navigation. Sidebars are associated with documents via unique
ids, providing greater flexibility in organizing your content, similar to how Docusaurus handles sidebar associations.
#Top Navigation
The top navigation is defined in the
topNavigation array of the Dev Portal config file. Each item in the array is an object with a
label and an
id. The
label is the text that will be displayed in the navigation bar, and the
id is used to determine the path the tab will navigate to.
{ "topNavigation": [ { "label": "Documentation", "id": "documentation" }, { "label": "API Reference", "id": "api" } ] }json
#Default document
When a user clicks on a top navigation tab, Dev Portal navigates to the path associated with the
id and the first item in the associated sidebar. To overwrite this behavior, you can specify the
default option. For example:
{ "label": "Documentation", "id": "documentation", "default": "documentation/motivation" }json
#Sidebar
The
sidebar configuration section defines sidebars that can be used throughout your documentation. Sidebars are associated with documents via
ids specified in the sidebar configuration, not through file paths or the top navigation.
Example
sidebar configuration:
{ "sidebar": { "documentation": [ { "type": "category", "label": "Zudoku", "items": ["documentation/introduction"] }, { "type": "category", "label": "Getting Started", "items": ["documentation/getting-started", "documentation/installation"] } ] } }json
#Sidebar Items
Sidebar items can be of three types:
category,
doc, or
link.
category: A group of links that can be expanded or collapsed.
doc: A reference to a document by its
id.
link: A direct link to a page or external URL.
#
category
The
category type groups related items under a collapsible section. The
label is the displayed text, and the
items array contains
ids of documents, links, or other categories.
{ "type": "category", "label": "Getting Started", "items": [ "documentation/getting-started", "documentation/installation", { "type": "link", "label": "Support", "href": "https://support.example.com" } ] }json
TypeScript type declaration
type SidebarCategory = { type: "category"; label: string; items: Array<SidebarDoc | SidebarLink | SidebarCategory>[]; icon?: string; // Lucide icon name link?: string | SidebarLink; description?: string; collapsible?: boolean; collapsed?: boolean; };ts
#
doc
Doc is used to reference markdown files. The
label is the text that will be displayed, and the
id is the file path associated with a markdown file.
{ "type": "doc", "label": "Overview", "id": "docs/overview" }json
Be sure that the markdown files are indexed in the
docs configuration:
{ "docs": { "files": "/pages/**/*.{md,mdx}" } }json
TypeScript type declaration
type SidebarDoc = { type: "doc"; id: string; icon?: string; label?: string; badge?: { label: string; color: "green" | "blue" | "yellow" | "red" | "purple" | "indigo" | "gray"; }; };ts
#
link
link items point directly to a URL. Use this for external resources or standalone pages.
{ "type": "link", "label": "Support", "href": "https://support.example.com" }json
TypeScript type declaration
type SidebarLink = { type: "link"; label: string; href: string; description?: string; badge?: { label: string; color: "green" | "blue" | "yellow" | "red" | "purple" | "indigo" | "gray"; }; };ts
#Document
ids
Documents are identified by their
ids, which are typically derived from the file path relative to the
pages directory, without the extension. For example, a file located at
./pages/docs/overview.md would have an
id of
docs/overview.
Be sure that the markdown files are indexed in the
docs configuration:
{ "docs": { "files": "/pages/**/*.{md,mdx}" } }json
For example, you could reference a file located at
./pages/articles/about.md with an
id of
articles/about:
{ "type": "doc", "label": "About", "id": "articles/about" }json
#Sidebar Selection
Dev Portal determines which sidebar to display based on the document's
id and the sidebar configurations. When you include a document
id in a sidebar, it creates a link to that document and associates the document with that sidebar.
If a document is included in multiple sidebars, Dev Portal picks the first suitable sidebar. This means you cannot explicitly control which sidebar is displayed when viewing a document that is included in multiple sidebars.
For example:
- If
docs/introis included in both
sidebar_1and
sidebar_2, and a user navigates to
docs/intro, Dev Portal will display
sidebar_1(assuming it's the first one found containing
docs/intro).
#Icons
Icons can be added to categories and documents by specifying an
icon property. The value should be the name of a Lucide icon (e.g.,
book ,
code ,
file-text ).
{ "type": "category", "label": "Getting Started", "icon": "book" }json
They can also be set on individual documents in their front matter:
--- title: My Document icon: book ---md
#Title & Labels
All navigation items can have a
label property that determines the displayed text. For
doc items, the
label is optional; if omitted, Dev Portal uses the document's
title from its front matter or the first
# header.
To override the navigation label without changing the document's
title, use the
sidebar_label property in the front matter:
--- title: My Long Title sidebar_label: Short Title ---md
In this example, the document's title remains "My Long Title," but the sidebar displays "Short Title."