This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are not part of the preview program, please refer to the current Dev Portal docs.

Navigation in Dev Portal can be customized at several layers. The primary is the top navigation tabs. Tabs can reference pages, plugins, or external links. The secondary is the sidebar navigation. Sidebars are associated with documents via unique id s, providing greater flexibility in organizing your content, similar to how Docusaurus handles sidebar associations.

#Top Navigation

The top navigation is defined in the topNavigation array of the Dev Portal config file. Each item in the array is an object with a label and an id . The label is the text that will be displayed in the navigation bar, and the id is used to determine the path the tab will navigate to.

{ "topNavigation": [ { "label": "Documentation", "id": "documentation" }, { "label": "API Reference", "id": "api" } ] } json

#Default document

When a user clicks on a top navigation tab, Dev Portal navigates to the path associated with the id and the first item in the associated sidebar. To overwrite this behavior, you can specify the default option. For example:

{ "label": "Documentation", "id": "documentation", "default": "documentation/motivation" } json

The sidebar configuration section defines sidebars that can be used throughout your documentation. Sidebars are associated with documents via id s specified in the sidebar configuration, not through file paths or the top navigation.

Example sidebar configuration:

{ "sidebar": { "documentation": [ { "type": "category", "label": "Zudoku", "items": ["documentation/introduction"] }, { "type": "category", "label": "Getting Started", "items": ["documentation/getting-started", "documentation/installation"] } ] } } json

#Sidebar Items

Sidebar items can be of three types: category , doc , or link .

category : A group of links that can be expanded or collapsed.

: A group of links that can be expanded or collapsed. doc : A reference to a document by its id .

: A reference to a document by its . link : A direct link to a page or external URL.

The category type groups related items under a collapsible section. The label is the displayed text, and the items array contains id s of documents, links, or other categories.

{ "type": "category", "label": "Getting Started", "items": [ "documentation/getting-started", "documentation/installation", { "type": "link", "label": "Support", "href": "https://support.example.com" } ] } json

TypeScript type declaration type SidebarCategory = { type: "category"; label: string; items: Array<SidebarDoc | SidebarLink | SidebarCategory>[]; icon?: string; // Lucide icon name link?: string | SidebarLink; description?: string; collapsible?: boolean; collapsed?: boolean; }; ts

Doc is used to reference markdown files. The label is the text that will be displayed, and the id is the file path associated with a markdown file.

{ "type": "doc", "label": "Overview", "id": "docs/overview" } json

Be sure that the markdown files are indexed in the docs configuration: { "docs": { "files": "/pages/**/*.{md,mdx}" } } json

TypeScript type declaration type SidebarDoc = { type: "doc"; id: string; icon?: string; label?: string; badge?: { label: string; color: "green" | "blue" | "yellow" | "red" | "purple" | "indigo" | "gray"; }; }; ts

link items point directly to a URL. Use this for external resources or standalone pages.

{ "type": "link", "label": "Support", "href": "https://support.example.com" } json

TypeScript type declaration type SidebarLink = { type: "link"; label: string; href: string; description?: string; badge?: { label: string; color: "green" | "blue" | "yellow" | "red" | "purple" | "indigo" | "gray"; }; }; ts

#Document id s

Documents are identified by their id s, which are typically derived from the file path relative to the pages directory, without the extension. For example, a file located at ./pages/docs/overview.md would have an id of docs/overview .

For example, you could reference a file located at ./pages/articles/about.md with an id of articles/about :

{ "type": "doc", "label": "About", "id": "articles/about" } json

#Sidebar Selection

Dev Portal determines which sidebar to display based on the document's id and the sidebar configurations. When you include a document id in a sidebar, it creates a link to that document and associates the document with that sidebar.

If a document is included in multiple sidebars, Dev Portal picks the first suitable sidebar. This means you cannot explicitly control which sidebar is displayed when viewing a document that is included in multiple sidebars.

For example:

If docs/intro is included in both sidebar_1 and sidebar_2 , and a user navigates to docs/intro , Dev Portal will display sidebar_1 (assuming it's the first one found containing docs/intro ).

Icons can be added to categories and documents by specifying an icon property. The value should be the name of a Lucide icon (e.g., book , code , file-text ).

{ "type": "category", "label": "Getting Started", "icon": "book" } json

They can also be set on individual documents in their front matter:

--- title: My Document icon: book --- md

#Title & Labels

All navigation items can have a label property that determines the displayed text. For doc items, the label is optional; if omitted, Dev Portal uses the document's title from its front matter or the first # header.

To override the navigation label without changing the document's title , use the sidebar_label property in the front matter:

--- title: My Long Title sidebar_label: Short Title --- md

In this example, the document's title remains "My Long Title," but the sidebar displays "Short Title."