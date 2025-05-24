Writing

This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are not part of the preview program, please refer to the current Dev Portal docs.

Get started with creating rich documentation in Dev Portal using Markdown and MDX. This guide covers the essentials to help you begin documenting your project.

Quick Start

Create a markdown file in your pages directory Add frontmatter with title and metadata Configure navigation to make it discoverable Write content using Markdown or MDX

Basic Document Structure

Code ( md ) --- title : My Document sidebar_icon : file-text --- Your content goes here using standard Markdown syntax.

Adding to Navigation

To make your documentation discoverable, add it to the navigation configuration. Documents are referenced by their file path:

zudoku.config.ts ( ts ) const config = { navigation: [ { type: "doc" , file: "my-document" , label: "My Document" , }, ], };

Learn more about configuring navigation at Navigation → Documents.

File Organization

Organize your documentation files in logical directories:

Code ( ) pages/ ├── getting-started/ │ ├── installation.md │ └── quick-start.md ├── guides/ │ ├── authentication.md │ └── deployment.md └── api/ └── reference.md

Explore the detailed guides to enhance your documentation: