Markdown #MDX

This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are not part of the preview program, please refer to the current Dev Portal docs.

Dev Portal support MDX files for creating rich content pages. MDX is a markdown format that allows you to include JSX components in your markdown files.

#Custom Components

Dev Portal supports the use of custom components in your MDX files. This allows you to create reusable components that can be used across multiple pages.

You can create a custom component in your project and reference it in the Dev Portal Configuration file.

For example, create the <MyCustomComponent /> component in a file called MyCustomComponent.tsx in the src directory at the root of your project.

export default function MyCustomComponent() { return <div>My Custom Component</div>; } tsx

In Dev Portal Configuration you will need to import the component and add it to the customComponents option in the configuration.