Markdown #Admonitions

This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are not part of the preview program, please refer to the current Dev Portal docs.

In addition to the basic Markdown syntax, we have a special admonitions syntax by wrapping text with a set of 3 colons, followed by a label denoting its type.

Example:

:::note Some **content** with _Markdown_ `syntax`. Check [this `api`](#). ::: :::tip Some **content** with _Markdown_ `syntax`. Check [this `api`](#). ::: :::info Some **content** with _Markdown_ `syntax`. Check [this `api`](#). ::: :::warning Some **content** with _Markdown_ `syntax`. Check [this `api`](#). ::: :::danger Some **content** with _Markdown_ `syntax`. Check [this `api`](#). ::: markdown

Some content with Markdown syntax . Check this api .

Some content with Markdown syntax . Check this api .

Some content with Markdown syntax . Check this api .

Some content with Markdown syntax . Check this api .

Some content with Markdown syntax . Check this api .

#With title

You can also add a title to the admonition by adding it after the type:

:::warning{title="Warning of the day"} The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the iniquities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. ::: markdown

Warning of the day The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the iniquities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men.

#Usage with Prettier

If you use Prettier to format your Markdown files, Prettier might auto-format your code to invalid admonition syntax. To avoid this problem, add empty lines around the starting and ending directives. This is also why the examples we show here all have empty lines around the content.