This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are not part of the preview program, please refer to the current Dev Portal docs.

This is a callout component that can be used to draw attention to important information.

Hot tip There's a shortcut to use callout components in Markdown files: Admonitions.

type CalloutProps = { type: "note" | "info" | "tip" | "danger" | "caution"; children: ReactNode; title?: string; className?: string; }; ts

Hey, listen! This draws attention to important information.

<Callout type="note" title="Hey, listen!"> This draws attention to important information. </Callout> tsx

It's safe to use the info This adds info to your content.

<Callout type="info" title="It's safe to use the info"> This adds info to your content. </Callout> tsx

You'll be successful If you choose to be.

<Callout type="tip" title="You'll be successful"> If you choose to be. </Callout> tsx

But some things are dangerous It's dangerous to go alone, take this.

<Callout type="danger" title="But some things are dangerous"> It's dangerous to go alone, take this. </Callout> tsx

So, better show a warning This raises a warning to watch out for.