#Callout
This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are not part of the preview program, please refer to the current Dev Portal docs.
This is a callout component that can be used to draw attention to important information.
Hot tip
There's a shortcut to use callout components in Markdown files: Admonitions.
#Props
type CalloutProps = { type: "note" | "info" | "tip" | "danger" | "caution"; children: ReactNode; title?: string; className?: string; };ts
#Note
Hey, listen!
This draws attention to important information.
<Callout type="note" title="Hey, listen!"> This draws attention to important information. </Callout>tsx
#Info
It's safe to use the info
This adds info to your content.
<Callout type="info" title="It's safe to use the info"> This adds info to your content. </Callout>tsx
#Tip
You'll be successful
If you choose to be.
<Callout type="tip" title="You'll be successful"> If you choose to be. </Callout>tsx
#Danger
But some things are dangerous
It's dangerous to go alone, take this.
<Callout type="danger" title="But some things are dangerous"> It's dangerous to go alone, take this. </Callout>tsx
#Caution
So, better show a warning
This raises a warning to watch out for.
<Callout type="caution" title="So, better show a warning"> This raises a warning to watch out for. </Callout>tsx