Zuplo DocsZuplo Docs

This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are not part of the preview program, please refer to the current Dev Portal docs.

#shadcn/ui components

We use a couple components from shadcn/ui. To make them re-usable for and use them in your project you can import them from zudoku/ui/*.

For example:

import { Button } from "zudoku/ui/Button";
tsx

Following components are available: