This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are not part of the preview program, please refer to the current Dev Portal docs.
#
shadcn/ui components
We use a couple components from shadcn/ui. To make them re-usable for and use them in your project you can import them from
zudoku/ui/*.
For example:
import { Button } from "zudoku/ui/Button";tsx
Following components are available:
- Accordion
- Alert
- AspectRatio
- Badge
- Breadcrumb
- Button
- Callout
- Card
- Carousel
- Checkbox
- Collapsible
- Command
- Dialog
- Drawer
- DropdownMenu
- Form
- HoverCard
- Input
- Label
- Pagination
- Popover
- Progress
- RadioGroup
- ScrollArea
- Select
- Skeleton
- Slider
- Switch
- Tabs
- Textarea
- Toggle
- ToggleGroup
- Tooltip