API Playground

This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are not part of the preview program, please refer to the current Dev Portal docs.

You can use this component to allow users to test your API anywhere in your documentation.

Hot tip

The Playground can point to any API endpoint, even if it's not in the API catalog.

Props

type PlaygroundProps = {
  server: string;
  url: string;
  method: string;
  headers?: Header[];
  pathParams?: PathParam[];
  queryParams?: QueryParam[];
  body?: string;
};
Examples

Zuplo Echo

In this example, we're using the Zuplo Echo API to test the POST /hello-world/{name} endpoint.

<OpenPlaygroundButton
  server="https://echo.zuplo.io/"
  url="/hello-world/{name}"
  headers={[
    {
      name: "X-Zudoku-Playground",
      defaultValue: "Hello World",
    },
  ]}
  pathParams={[{ name: "name", defaultValue: "John" }]}
  queryParams={[
    { name: "age", defaultValue: "30" },
    { name: "city", defaultValue: "New York" },
  ]}
  body={JSON.stringify({ message: "Hello World" })}
  method="POST"
/>
JSON Placeholder

In this example, we're using the JSON Placeholder API to test the GET /photos endpoint. We can also change the Text on the button to something more specific to the API.

<OpenPlaygroundButton
  server="https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com"
  url="/photos"
  method="GET"
>
  Test Photos Endpoint
</OpenPlaygroundButton>
