API Playground

You can use this component to allow users to test your API anywhere in your documentation.

Hot tip The Playground can point to any API endpoint, even if it's not in the API catalog.

type PlaygroundProps = { server: string; url: string; method: string; headers?: Header[]; pathParams?: PathParam[]; queryParams?: QueryParam[]; body?: string; }; ts

​Zuplo Echo

In this example, we're using the Zuplo Echo API to test the POST /hello-world/{name} endpoint.

Open in Playground

<OpenPlaygroundButton server="https://echo.zuplo.io/" url="/hello-world/{name}" headers={[ { name: "X-Zudoku-Playground", defaultValue: "Hello World", }, ]} pathParams={[{ name: "name", defaultValue: "John" }]} queryParams={[ { name: "age", defaultValue: "30" }, { name: "city", defaultValue: "New York" }, ]} body={JSON.stringify({ message: "Hello World" })} method="POST" /> tsx

​JSON Placeholder

In this example, we're using the JSON Placeholder API to test the GET /photos endpoint. We can also change the Text on the button to something more specific to the API.

Open in Playground