Components

This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are not part of the preview program, please refer to the current Dev Portal docs.

A vertical stepper component that displays a sequence of steps with automatic numbering and visual connections between steps. Perfect for multi-step processes, tutorials, or guided workflows.

Wrap Markdown lists with the Stepper component to create a vertical stepper like this:

<Stepper> 1. **Identify the Problem** 1. **Plan Your Project** 1. **Build Your Solution** 1. **Test and Deploy** </Stepper> tsx Identify the Problem Plan Your Project Build Your Solution Test and Deploy

​Advanced Example

Identify the Problem Begin by identifying the problem you're trying to solve. This foundational step ensures you're building the right solution for your needs. Plan Your Project Define your project requirements and goals. This ensures you're building the right solution for your needs. Make sure you have gathered all the information you need before you start planning your project. Build Your Solution With a solid plan in place, start implementing your solution. Break down complex tasks into manageable pieces and track your progress. Create component structure

Implement core functionality

Add styling and polish Test and Deploy 🚀 pnpm build pnpm test pnpm deploy --prod sh