Slot Component
This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are not part of the preview program, please refer to the current Dev Portal docs.
The
Slot component provides low-level access to Zudoku's slot system, allowing you to programmatically manage content injection in custom pages and React components.
Import
tsx
import { Slot } from "zudoku";
Components
The Slot system consists of two main components:
Slot.Target
Renders content that has been injected into a specific slot.
tsx
<Slot.Target name="my-slot" fallback={<div>No content</div>} />
Props:
name(required): The slot name to render content for
fallback(optional): Content to show when no slot content is available
Slot.Source
Injects content into a specific slot. This component renders nothing but registers content to be displayed by
Slot.Target components.
tsx
<Slot.Source name="my-slot" type="append"> <div>Content to inject</div> </Slot.Source>
Props:
name(required): The slot name to inject content into
type(optional): How to handle multiple content sources
"replace"(default): Replace existing content
"prepend": Add before existing content
"append": Add after existing content
-
children: The content to inject
Usage Example
tsx
function MyCustomPage() { return ( <div> <h1>My Page</h1> {/* Render slot content here */} <Slot.Target name="custom-page-header" /> {/* Inject content into a slot */} <Slot.Source name="custom-page-header"> <div className="bg-blue-100 p-4 rounded">Custom header content</div> </Slot.Source> <p>Page content here...</p> </div> ); }
Type Safety
The Slot component is fully type-safe. All predefined slot names are available with autocomplete:
tsx
// These will show autocomplete for available slot names <Slot.Target name="head-navigation-end" /> <Slot.Source name="footer-before">Content</Slot.Source>
Adding Custom Slot Names
To add your own slot names with full type safety, augment the
CustomSlotNames type:
tsx
// types/slots.d.ts declare module "zudoku" { type CustomSlotNames = "my-custom-header" | "sidebar-extra"; }
Integration with Configuration
The Slot component works with configuration-based slots. Content defined in your
zudoku.config.tsx and content injected via
Slot.Source components will be combined according to the
type parameter.
tsx
// In zudoku.config.tsx slots: { "page-header": <div>Config header</div> } // In your component <Slot.Source name="page-header" type="append"> <Button>Go Home</Button> </Slot.Source> // Renders both: Config header, then Component button <Slot.Target name="page-header" />
For basic configuration usage, see the Slots Configuration documentation.