This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are not part of the preview program, please refer to the current Dev Portal docs.

Icons are a great way to add visual elements to your content. They can be used to represent actions, objects, or ideas. They can also be used to add visual interest to your content.

You can use any of the icons from lucide-react in your content. To use an icon, you can import it from the Dev Portal re-export zudoku/icons :

import { AtomIcon } from "zudoku/icons"; <AtomIcon size={42} className="text-primary" />; <PackagePlusIcon size={42} className="text-neutral-300" />; tsx