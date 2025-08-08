General
Card
A flexible card component with header, content, and footer sections for displaying grouped information.
Import
Code
import { Card, CardContent, CardDescription, CardFooter, CardHeader, CardTitle, } from "zudoku/ui/Card";
Components
The Card component consists of several sub-components:
Card- The main container
CardHeader- Header section with padding
CardTitle- Styled title for the header
CardDescription- Muted description text
CardContent- Main content area
CardFooter- Footer section for actions
Basic Usage
Card Title
Card Description
Card content goes here.
Code
<Card className="w-[350px]"> <CardHeader> <CardTitle>Card Title</CardTitle> <CardDescription>Card Description</CardDescription> </CardHeader> <CardContent> <p>Card content goes here.</p> </CardContent> </Card>
With Footer
Create project
Deploy your new project in one-click.
Card content goes here.
Code
<Card className="w-[350px]"> <CardHeader> <CardTitle>Create project</CardTitle> <CardDescription>Deploy your new project in one-click.</CardDescription> </CardHeader> <CardContent> <form> <div className="grid w-full items-center gap-4"> <div className="flex flex-col space-y-1.5"> <Label htmlFor="name">Name</Label> <Input id="name" placeholder="Name of your project" /> </div> </div> </form> </CardContent> <CardFooter className="flex justify-between"> <Button variant="outline">Cancel</Button> <Button>Deploy</Button> </CardFooter> </Card>
Last modified on