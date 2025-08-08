Zuplo
Card

A flexible card component with header, content, and footer sections for displaying grouped information.

Import

ReactCode
 
import {
  Card,
  CardContent,
  CardDescription,
  CardFooter,
  CardHeader,
  CardTitle,
} from "zudoku/ui/Card";

Components

The Card component consists of several sub-components:

  • Card - The main container
  • CardHeader - Header section with padding
  • CardTitle - Styled title for the header
  • CardDescription - Muted description text
  • CardContent - Main content area
  • CardFooter - Footer section for actions

Basic Usage

Card Title

Card Description

Card content goes here.

ReactCode
 
<Card className="w-[350px]">
  <CardHeader>
    <CardTitle>Card Title</CardTitle>
    <CardDescription>Card Description</CardDescription>
  </CardHeader>
  <CardContent>
    <p>Card content goes here.</p>
  </CardContent>
</Card>

With Footer

Create project

Deploy your new project in one-click.

Card content goes here.
ReactCode
 
<Card className="w-[350px]">
  <CardHeader>
    <CardTitle>Create project</CardTitle>
    <CardDescription>Deploy your new project in one-click.</CardDescription>
  </CardHeader>
  <CardContent>
    <form>
      <div className="grid w-full items-center gap-4">
        <div className="flex flex-col space-y-1.5">
          <Label htmlFor="name">Name</Label>
          <Input id="name" placeholder="Name of your project" />
        </div>
      </div>
    </form>
  </CardContent>
  <CardFooter className="flex justify-between">
    <Button variant="outline">Cancel</Button>
    <Button>Deploy</Button>
  </CardFooter>
</Card>
