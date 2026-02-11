Discover step-by-step guides to help you build and deploy with Zuplo. Browse the categories in the sidebar to find guides on authentication, OpenAPI, routing, performance, testing, and more.
Authentication & Security
Handling Multiple Authentication Policies
Learn how to configure multiple authentication methods like JWT and API Key on a single API route in Zuplo.
Secure your GraphQL API with Zuplo
Learn how to secure your GraphQL API using Zuplo's security policies to prevent DoS attacks and protect schema information.
Bypass a Policy for Testing
Learn how to bypass policies for testing and debugging using API key metadata or custom policies in Zuplo.
Setting up Auth0 as an Authentication Server for MCP OAuth Authentication
Learn how to configure Auth0 as an Authorization Server for use with the MCP Server handler and OAuth authentication.
Setting up Okta as an Authentication Server for MCP OAuth Authentication
Learn how to configure Okta as an authorization server for OAuth authentication with MCP Server handler.
Manual OAuth MCP Testing
Learn how to manually test OAuth flows for MCP servers using curl and OpenSSL when clients don't support full dynamic registration.
OpenAPI & API Design
Advanced Path Matching
Learn how to use URLPattern for advanced path matching with dynamic parameters, regular expressions, and wildcards in Zuplo.
Script to Convert URL Params to OpenAPI Format
Learn how to convert Zuplo URL parameters to standard OpenAPI format using this JavaScript conversion script.
OpenAPI Server URLs in Zuplo
Learn how Zuplo automatically manages server URLs in OpenAPI specs across environments and custom domains.
Using the OpenAPI Extension Data in Code
Learn how to add custom vendor-specific extensions to OpenAPI files and access that data in your Zuplo API Gateway code.
Versioning on Zuplo
Learn how to version your APIs using URL-based versioning with separate OpenAPI files and custom policies on Zuplo.
Modifying OpenAPI Paths with Scripts
Learn how to programmatically modify all paths in your OpenAPI specification by adding prefixes, changing base paths, or transforming routes for different deployment scenarios.
Modifying OpenAPI Files with OpenAPI Overlays
Learn how to use the Zuplo CLI's OpenAPI Overlay command to dynamically modify OpenAPI specifications, add parameters, and configure route extensions.
Routing & Backends
Route Employees to Canary or Staging Backends
Learn how to create a Zuplo policy that routes employee requests to canary or staging backends for testing and dogfooding purposes.
Route to Different Backends Based on Geolocation
Learn how to create a Zuplo policy that routes requests to different backend URLs based on the user's country.
Route to Backends Based on User Identity
Learn how to create a Zuplo policy that routes requests to different backends based on API key metadata or JWT claims for multi-tenant and environment isolation scenarios.
Add Your Zuplo API to Backstage
Learn how to integrate your Zuplo API into Backstage by adding OpenAPI spec handlers and configuring catalog entries.
Generating S3 Signed URLs for Large File Uploads
Learn how to bypass Zuplo's 500MB limit by generating pre-signed S3 URLs for direct client uploads to Amazon S3.
Non-Standard Ports
Learn how to make requests to non-standard ports in Zuplo with compatibility dates 2024-09-02 or later.
Handling FormData
Learn how to parse multipart/form-data uploads and process file content in Zuplo runtime using function handlers.
Performance & Data
Per user rate-limiting using a database and the ZoneCache
Learn how to implement advanced dynamic rate limiting with database lookups and ZoneCache for improved performance.
Lazy Load Configuration
Learn how to efficiently load and cache configuration data using MemoryZoneReadThroughCache for optimal performance.
Archiving requests to storage
Learn how to archive incoming request text bodies to Azure Blob Storage using custom policies in Zuplo.
How to check an incoming IP address
Learn how to access the true client IP address of requests using the true-client-ip header.
Testing & Development
Testing GraphQL Queries
Learn how to test GraphQL API routes using the Zuplo Portal and third-party tools like Postman.
Health Check Handler
Learn how to set up health check endpoints to monitor your API Gateway and backend services.
Sharing Code Across Zuplo Projects
Learn how to create a shared npm package containing TypeScript modules that can be reused across multiple Zuplo projects.
Rick and Morty Developer Portal and Documentation
Learn how to use the Rick and Morty REST API to access characters, locations, and episodes from the TV show.