Guides Health Check Handler

Part of running a reliable API Gateway is ensuring that the service is healthy and available. With Zuplo, it is easy to setup a health check endpoint that can be used to ensure the health of both your Zuplo Gateway and your backend (as well as the connectivity between them).

A typical health check endpoint on your API Gateway will excersise some of the most important policies (such as authentication) and then make a simple request to your backend to ensure that it is reachable and functioning.

Setting up a Health Check Handler

To set up a health check handler, you will need to create a new route in your Zuplo Gateway. This route will be used to handle health check requests.

You'll create a new route with the path /health and the method GET . In your OpenAPI file this would look like:

JSON config/routes.oas.json { "paths" : { "/health" : { "get" : { "summary" : "Health Check" , "description" : "Checks the health of the API Gateway and backend." , "responses" : { "200" : { "description" : "OK" }, "503" : { "description" : "Service Unavailable" } }, "x-zuplo-route" : { "corsPolicy" : "anything-goes" , "handler" : { "export" : "default" , "module" : "$import(./modules/health)" }, "policies" : { "inbound" : [ "my-auth-policy" ] } } } } } }

Next, you'll create a custom handler module that will be used to process the health check requests. This module will make a simple request to your backend to ensure that it is reachable and functioning. If you have multiple backend services you can check each of them.

TypeScript modules/health.ts import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, ZuploResponse } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function handler ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , ) : Promise < ZuploResponse > { try { // Make a simple request to the backend to check its health const responses = await Promise . allSettled ([ fetch ( "https://backend-1.example.com/health" , { method: "GET" , headers: { "Content-Type" : "application/json" , }, }), fetch ( "https://backend-2.example.com/health" , { method: "GET" , headers: { "Content-Type" : "application/json" , }, }), ]); const backendResponse = responses. find ( ( res ) => res.status === "fulfilled" , ) as PromiseFulfilledResult < Response > | undefined ; if ( ! backendResponse) { context.log. error ( "All backend health checks failed" , { responses }); return new ZuploResponse ( "Service Unavailable" , { status: 503 }); } else { const failedResponses = responses. filter ( ( res ) => res.status === "rejected" , ) as PromiseRejectedResult []; context.log. error ( "Backend health check failed" , { statuses: failedResponses. map (( res ) => res.reason.status), statusText: failedResponses. map (( res ) => res.reason.statusText), }); return new ZuploResponse ( "Service Unavailable" , { status: 503 }); } } catch (error) { context.log. error ( "Error during health check" , { error }); return new ZuploResponse ( "Service Unavailable" , { status: 503 }); } }