Handling FormData

Zuplo supports working with FormData including multipart/form-data . In this simple example we show how you can parse a multipart entry and read the stream into memory for use in the Zuplo runtime.

In this case, we upload a JSON file as a multipart/form-data entry using Insomnia, with a key foo

We can then handle this programmatically inside Zuplo using a function handler. We also modify the JSON before forwarding on to the target backend server.