How to Guides
Non-Standard Ports
Zuplo supports making requests to non-standard ports when your runtime is configured with a compatibility date of 2024-09-02 or later.
Making a Request to a Non-Supported Port#
Making requests to non-standard ports can be done using the built in handlers or
fetch api. Simply set the url to use the port, for example
http://example.com:8080.
Older Compatibility Dates#
Before 2024-09-02, Zuplo did not support making requests to non-standard ports. If you make a request to a non-standard port on an older runtime, the port will be ignored.