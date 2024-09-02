Zuplo supports making requests to non-standard ports when your runtime is configured with a compatibility date of 2024-09-02 or later.

Making a Request to a Non-Supported Port #

Making requests to non-standard ports can be done using the built in handlers or fetch api. Simply set the url to use the port, for example http://example.com:8080 .

const response = await fetch ( "http://example.com:8080" );

Before 2024-09-02, Zuplo did not support making requests to non-standard ports. If you make a request to a non-standard port on an older runtime, the port will be ignored.