Testing GraphQL Queries
If you write a route that proxies a GraphQL API, you can test your route using the following methods:
1/ Using the Zuplo Portal#
The fastest way to test your GraphQL endpoint using the Zuplo Portal is via the API Test Console.
- Navigate to the API test console tab and create a new "Code Test"
- Fill in the method, path, and headers you need. Leave the
content-typeas
application/json
- Convert your GraphQL Query and GraphQL Variables into a JSON body. You can use this tool to do so easily
- Paste the JSON Body into the test's Body field and click the Test button
2/ Using a Third-Party Request Tool#
Various third-party tools have tighter integrations to make GraphQL requests. You can check out this article from Postman.