Testing GraphQL Queries

If you write a route that proxies a GraphQL API, you can test your route using the following methods:

1/ Using the Zuplo Portal #

The fastest way to test your GraphQL endpoint using the Zuplo Portal is via the API Test Console.

Navigate to the API test console tab and create a new "Code Test" Fill in the method, path, and headers you need. Leave the content-type as application/json Convert your GraphQL Query and GraphQL Variables into a JSON body. You can use this tool to do so easily Paste the JSON Body into the test's Body field and click the Test button

2/ Using a Third-Party Request Tool #

Various third-party tools have tighter integrations to make GraphQL requests. You can check out this article from Postman.