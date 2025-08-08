How to Guides Manual OAuth MCP Testing

MCP client OAuth support is evolving rapidly and many clients don't yet support the full flow for dynamic client registration, PKCE, initial tokens during DCR, etc.

This guide shows you how you can use common tools like curl and openssl to manually test a configured authorization server and MCP server.

Existing auth server client ID and secret

The following guide walks you through manually testing an OAuth provider with a client ID and secret configuration. This is also useful for debugging OAuth issues during authorization flows for MCP.

Prerequisites

curl , jq , and openssl installed on your system

, , and installed on your system An OAuth client ID and client Secret. For the purposes of demonstration, this guide uses an Okta Application client ID and secret.

Testing Script

Create a test script to verify your complete OAuth flow:

Terminal Code #!/bin/bash # OAuth 2.1 flow test Script for MCP with pre-configured client. # Based on MCP Authorization specification: # https://modelcontextprotocol.io/specification/2025-06-18/basic/authorization set -e # !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! # !!!!!!! Configuration !!!!!!!! # # Update these values to your MCP server hosted on Zuplo and your auth provider # config values. MCP_ENDPOINT = "https://your-gateway.zuplo.dev/mcp" CLIENT_ID = "your-client-id" CLIENT_SECRET = "your-client-secret" REDIRECT_URI = "http://localhost:8080/authorization-code/callback" SCOPE = "mcp:access" # !!!!! Configuration end !!!!!! # !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! # Colors for pretty output RED = '\033[0;31m' GREEN = '\033[0;32m' BLUE = '\033[0;34m' YELLOW = '\033[1;33m' NC = '\033[0m' echo -e "${ BLUE }=== MCP OAuth 2.1 Testing ===${ NC }" # Step 1: Discover OAuth configuration from MCP endpoint echo -e "${ BLUE }Step 1: Discovering OAuth configuration...${ NC }" MCP_RESPONSE = $( curl -s -i -X POST "${ MCP_ENDPOINT }" \ -H 'content-type: application/json' \ -d '{"jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": "1", "method": "ping"}' ) # Extract resource metadata URL RESOURCE_METADATA_URL = $( echo "${ MCP_RESPONSE }" | grep -i "resource_metadata=" | \ sed 's/.*resource_metadata=\([^[:space:]]*\).*/\1/' | tr -d '\r

' ) echo "Resource metadata URL: ${ RESOURCE_METADATA_URL }" # Step 2: Get authorization server info RESOURCE_METADATA = $( curl -s "${ RESOURCE_METADATA_URL }" ) AUTH_SERVER_URL = $( echo "${ RESOURCE_METADATA }" | jq -r '.authorization_servers[0]' ) echo "Authorization Server: ${ AUTH_SERVER_URL }" # Step 3: Get OAuth endpoints OAUTH_METADATA = $( curl -s "${ AUTH_SERVER_URL }/.well-known/oauth-authorization-server" ) AUTH_ENDPOINT = $( echo "${ OAUTH_METADATA }" | jq -r '.authorization_endpoint' ) TOKEN_ENDPOINT = $( echo "${ OAUTH_METADATA }" | jq -r '.token_endpoint' ) # Step 4: Generate PKCE parameters CODE_VERIFIER = $( openssl rand -base64 32 | tr '/+' '_-' | tr -d '=' ) CODE_CHALLENGE = $( echo -n " $CODE_VERIFIER " | openssl dgst -sha256 -binary | openssl base64 | tr '/+' '_-' | tr -d '=' ) STATE = $( openssl rand -hex 16 ) # Step 5: Build authorization URL AUTH_URL = "${ AUTH_ENDPOINT }?response_type=code&client_id=${ CLIENT_ID }&redirect_uri=${ REDIRECT_URI }&scope=${ SCOPE }&state=${ STATE }&code_challenge=${ CODE_CHALLENGE }&code_challenge_method=S256" echo -e "${ YELLOW }Open this URL in your browser:${ NC }" echo "${ AUTH_URL }" echo echo -e "${ YELLOW }After login, copy the authorization code from the callback URL${ NC }" read -p "Enter the authorization code: " AUTH_CODE # Step 6: Exchange code for token TOKEN_RESPONSE = $( curl -s -X POST "${ TOKEN_ENDPOINT }" \ -H "Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded" \ -u "${ CLIENT_ID }:${ CLIENT_SECRET }" \ -d "grant_type=authorization_code&code=${ AUTH_CODE }&redirect_uri=${ REDIRECT_URI }&code_verifier=${ CODE_VERIFIER }" ) ACCESS_TOKEN = $( echo "${ TOKEN_RESPONSE }" | jq -r '.access_token' ) if [[ " $ACCESS_TOKEN " == "null" ]]; then echo -e "${ RED }Token exchange failed:${ NC }" echo "${ TOKEN_RESPONSE }" | jq . exit 1 fi echo -e "${ GREEN }✓ Access token obtained${ NC }" # Step 7: Test MCP endpoint with token MCP_AUTH_RESPONSE = $( curl -s -X POST "${ MCP_ENDPOINT }" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer ${ ACCESS_TOKEN }" \ -H 'Accept: application/json, text/event-stream' \ -d '{"jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": "1", "method": "ping"}' ) echo -e "${ GREEN }✓ MCP ping test:${ NC }" echo "${ MCP_AUTH_RESPONSE }" | jq . echo -e "${ GREEN }=== OAuth flow test complete ===${ NC }"

Running the Test

Update the configuration at the top of the script with your values: MCP_ENDPOINT : Your Zuplo gateway MCP endpoint

: Your Zuplo gateway MCP endpoint CLIENT_ID : The ID of the client or application for the auth server

: The ID of the client or application for the auth server CLIENT_SECRET : The secret for the client or application for the auth server

: The secret for the client or application for the auth server REDIRECT_URI : Typically, must match exactly what's configured in your auth server's redirect Make the script executable: chmod +x test-oauth.sh Run the script: ./test-oauth.sh Follow the prompts: Open the authorization URL in your browser from the terminal output

Complete the login flow

Copy the authorization code from the callback URL. It will look something like: Code http://localhost:8080/authorization-code/callback?code=ABC123&state=XYZ987 Paste just the code part into the script This script does not include a web server and does not support dynamically extracting the authorization callback code. You must manually grab the code from the query parameter and enter it into the terminal prompt.

Common Issues and Troubleshooting

"Policy evaluation failed": Check that your client has:

Correct redirect URI configured

Correct scope assigned and configured

Authorization code grant enabled

Proper access policies and rules

"Invalid client" errors: Verify your Client ID and Client Secret are correct.

"Invalid redirect URI": The redirect URI configured in the script may need to exactly match what's configured in your authorization server and client.

Browser redirects immediately without login: You may already be logged into your auth provider or an existing session exists. To log in from a clean state, try the following:

Log out from your authorization provider

Clear browser cookies, sessions, and caches

Using an incognito/private browser window

Token exchange fails: Check that:

PKCE is enabled for your client

The authorization code hasn't expired (use it immediately)