Archiving requests to storage

Note - this sample uses Policies, read this guide first.

In this sample, we'll show how you can archive the text body of incoming requests to Azure Blob Storage. We also have a post on Archiving to AWS S3 Storage.

First, let's set up Azure. You'll need a container in Azure storage (docs). Once you have your container you'll need the URL - you can get it on the properties tab of your container as shown below.

Note - this sample is available as a Zup It on GitHub - just click ZupIt! to deploy to your Zuplo account: https://github.com/zuplo/samples-req-archive-filestorage

This URL will be the blobPath in our policy options.

Next, we'll need a SAS (Shared Access Secret) to authenticate with Azure. You can generate one of these on the Shared access tokens tab.

Note, you should minimize the permissions - and select only the Create permission. Choose a sensible start and expiration time for your token. Note, we do not recommend restricting IP addresses because Zuplo runs at the edge in over 200 data-centers world-wide.

Then generate your SAS token - copy the token (not the URL) to the clipboard and enter it into a new environment variable in your zup called BLOB_CREATE_SAS . You'll need another environment variable called BLOB_CONTAINER_PATH .

Note - production customers should talk to a Zuplo representative to get help managing their secure keys.

We'll write a policy called request-archive-policy that can be used on all routes.

file-archive-policy.ts import { ZuploRequest, ZuploContext } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export type RequestArchivePolicyOptions = { blobContainerPath : string ; blobCreateSas : string ; }; export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , options : RequestArchivePolicyOptions , ) { // because we will read the body, we need to // create a clone of this request first, otherwise // there may be two attempts to read the body // causing a runtime error const clone = request. clone (); const body = await clone. text (); // let's generate a unique blob name based on the date and requestId const blobName = `${ Date . now () }-${ request . requestId }.req.txt` ; const url = `${ options . blobContainerPath }/${ blobName }?${ options . blobCreateSas }` ; const result = await fetch (url, { method: "PUT" , body: body, headers: { "x-ms-blob-type" : "BlockBlob" , }, }); if (result.status > 201 ) { const err = { message: `Error archiving file` , status: result.status, body: await result. text (), }; request.logger. error (err); } // continue return request; }

Finally, you need to configure your policies.json file to include the policy, example below:

{ "name" : "request-archive-policy" , "policyType" : "code-policy" , "handler" : { "export" : "default" , "module" : "$import(./modules/archive-request-policy)" , "options" : { "blobCreateSas" : "$env(BLOB_CREATE_SAS)" , "blobContainerPath" : "$env(BLOB_CONTAINER_PATH)" } } }

Don't forget to reference the file-archive-policy in the policies.inbound property of your routes.

Here's the policy in action: