How to Guides
Advanced Path Matching
By default, path matching in Zuplo uses the OpenAPI slug format, e.g.
/pizza/{size} where size would be a URL parameter, with the value passed
into the runtime as
request.params.size property.
However, you can opt to use a more advanced path matching approach based on the web standard URLPattern.
The most basic path is
/ which will simple match the root path. You can add
other static paths like
/foo and
/foo/bar
Trailing Slashes#
In URLPattern, trailing slashes are not accepted unless explicitly specified. For example:
/cars/:manufacturer
Would match
/cars/ford but not
/cars/ford/. If you want to support this you
must add a little regex to the end of your path, e.g.
/cars/:manufacturer{/}?
Will match both example routes given above.
Dynamic Paths#
URLPattern supports dynamic matching including a feature that will parameterize parts of the URL. For example:
Path:
/products/:productId/sizes/:size will match the following paths
/products/pizza/size/small and set the params object on
request to:
Tip
Query-strings (or search parameters) will not affect path matching.
Regular Expressions and Wildcards#
You can also use regular expressions in your paths. They must be contained in
().
Examples
Path
/(.*) will match anything.
Note
This is a true wildcard route and can be used for custom 404s by making this the last route in your OpenAPI file (and matching all methods).
Path
/(a?b) will match either
/ab or
/b.
Path
/main/(a|b) will match
/main/a or
/main/b.
Path
/icon-(\d++).png will match
/icon-1234.png or any other series of
digits for 1234.
Named groups#
You can also name your regexp groups so that they appear as named parameters.
name:(.*) - will match a wildcard and call the parameter.
For example, the path
products/:productId/icons/icon-:imageIndex(\d+).png will
match
/products/pizza/icons/icon-2.png and produce a
request.params object
as follows:
You can write a URL Rewrite that takes an incoming wildcard and appends it to the backend request, e.g.
Path:
/foo/bar:path(/.*) Incoming URL:
/foo/bar/apple/banana URL Rewrite
Pattern:
https://example.com/x${params.path} Outgoing URL:
https://example.com/x/apple/banana
Not supported#
Note that not all regex features are available, us of the following will either be ignored or result in an error, including
(?:...)- named matches
^or
$- start or end of string
[abc]- character classes