Bypass a Policy for Testing

There are times when you need to bypass a policy for purposes such as testing, debugging, writing health checks, etc. This guide will show you a few ways to bypass a policy.

Bypass a Policy Using a Test API Key #

If you are using Zuplo API Key Authentication and want to create a test API Key that can bypass a policy, you can quickly do so by using the API Key metadata and a custom policy.

Step 1: Create a Custom Policy #

The Custom Code Inbound Policy is essentially a wrapper around whatever policy you want to bypass. In this example, we will create a custom policy that bypasses the monetization-inbound policy.

This policy first checks for the presence of a testApiKey flag in the user's data (which is the API Key metadata). If the flag is present, the policy returns the request as is. Otherwise, it invokes the monetization-inbound policy using the invokeInboundPolicy method on the ZuploContext object.

Create the custom policy configuration in the policies.json file.

config/policies.json { "policies" : [{ { "name" : "monetization-with-bypass-inbound" , "policyType" : "custom-code-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "default" , "module" : "$import(./modules/monetization-with-bypass)" , "options" : { "config1" : "YOUR_VALUE" , "config2" : true } }, } } ] }

Create a new module for the policy code.

modules/monetization-with-bypass.ts import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function policy ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , ) { if (request.user.data.testApiKey === true ) { context.log. info ( "Bypassing monetization-inbound policy for testing." ); return request; } return context. invokeInboundPolicy ( "monetization-inbound" , request); }

Step 2: Replace the Monetization Policy with the Custom Policy #

Wherever you use the monetization-inbound policy, replace it with the custom the custom policy.

config/routes.oas.json "x-zuplo-route" : { "corsPolicy" : "none" , "handler" : { "export" : "default" , "module" : "$import(./modules/todos-and-users)" , "options" : {} }, "policies" : { "inbound" : [ "monetization-with-bypass-inbound" ] } }

Step 3: Create a Test API Key #

To create a test API Key, navigate to Services in your Zuplo Project. Select the API Key Bucket you want to use and click Create Consumer. Enter a name for the consumer. Set the metadata to include the testApiKey flag as shown below.

Now when you call the API with the test API Key, the monetization-inbound policy will be bypassed.

Use a JWT Token Claim #

In the above example, we used the API Key metadata to bypass the policy. However, if you are using JWT authentication, you can follow the same principle by adding a custom claim to the JWT token. Many providers, like Auth0, allow you to add custom claims to the JWT token.