Script to Convert URL Params to OpenAPI Format

import fs from "fs/promises";
import kabab from "kebab-case";
import path from "path";
import { pathToRegexp } from "path-to-regexp";
import prettier from "prettier";
const files = await fs.readdir(path.join(process.cwd(), "config"));
await Promise.all(
files.map(async (file) => {
if (file.endsWith(".oas.json")) {
const specPath = path.join(process.cwd(), "config", file);
const content = await fs.readFile(specPath, "utf-8").then(JSON.parse);
const newPaths = {};
Object.entries(content.paths).forEach(([path, entry]) => {
delete entry["x-zuplo-path"];
const keys = [];
pathToRegexp(path, keys);
let newPath = path;
keys.forEach((key) => {
newPath = newPath.replace(`:${key.name}`, `{${kababCase(key.name)}}`);
});
Object.entries(entry).forEach(([method, methodEntry]) => {
if (entry[method].parameters) {
entry[method].parameters.forEach((param) => {
if (param.in === "path") {
param.name = kababCase(param.name);
}
});
}
});
newPaths[newPath] = entry;
});
content.paths = newPaths;
const json = JSON.stringify(content, null, 2);
const output = prettier.format(json, { parser: "json" });
await fs.writeFile(specPath, output, "utf-8");
}
}),
);
function kababCase(str) {
return kabab(str).replaceAll("-u-r-l", "-url").replaceAll("-a-p-i", "-api");
}