Script to Convert URL Params to OpenAPI Format

import fs from "fs/promises" ; import kabab from "kebab-case" ; import path from "path" ; import { pathToRegexp } from "path-to-regexp" ; import prettier from "prettier" ; const files = await fs. readdir (path. join (process. cwd (), "config" )); await Promise . all ( files. map ( async ( file ) => { if (file. endsWith ( ".oas.json" )) { const specPath = path. join (process. cwd (), "config" , file); const content = await fs. readFile (specPath, "utf-8" ). then ( JSON .parse); const newPaths = {}; Object. entries (content.paths). forEach (([ path , entry ]) => { delete entry[ "x-zuplo-path" ]; const keys = []; pathToRegexp (path, keys); let newPath = path; keys. forEach (( key ) => { newPath = newPath. replace ( `:${ key . name }` , `{${ kababCase ( key . name ) }}` ); }); Object. entries (entry). forEach (([ method , methodEntry ]) => { if (entry[method].parameters) { entry[method].parameters. forEach (( param ) => { if (param.in === "path" ) { param.name = kababCase (param.name); } }); } }); newPaths[newPath] = entry; }); content.paths = newPaths; const json = JSON . stringify (content, null , 2 ); const output = prettier. format (json, { parser: "json" }); await fs. writeFile (specPath, output, "utf-8" ); } }), ); function kababCase ( str ) { return kabab (str). replaceAll ( "-u-r-l" , "-url" ). replaceAll ( "-a-p-i" , "-api" ); }