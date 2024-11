Designed for Developers, Made for the Edge

March 22, 2022

Custom policies in code, archiving requests to S3 for replay later

One of my favorite features of Zuplo is the ability to build custom policies. Here we create a custom policy to archive every request to Amazon's S3 storage.

Length: 3 minutes

Here's the code in our archive-request.ts module:

import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, environment } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; import { S3Client, PutObjectCommand } from "@aws-sdk/client-s3" ; type MyPolicyOptionsType = { myOption : any ; }; export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , options : MyPolicyOptionsType , policyName : string , ) { context.log. info (environment. AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY ); const s3Client = new S3Client ({ region: "us-east-2" }); const file = `${ Date . now () }-${ crypto . randomUUID () }.req.txt` ; const clone = request. clone (); const uploadParams = { Bucket: "request-storage" , Key: file, Body: await clone. text (), }; const data = await s3Client. send ( new PutObjectCommand (uploadParams)); return request; }

Note, the code above will update S3 in serial with invoking your API, which will increase the latency of your API. However, you can also do this asynchronously, as follows:

import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, environment } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; import { S3Client, PutObjectCommand } from "@aws-sdk/client-s3" ; type MyPolicyOptionsType = { myOption : any ; }; export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , options : MyPolicyOptionsType , policyName : string , ) { context.log. info (environment. AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY ); const s3Client = new S3Client ({ region: "us-east-2" }); const file = `${ Date . now () }-${ crypto . randomUUID () }.req.txt` ; const clone = request. clone (); const uploadParams = { Bucket: "request-storage" , Key: file, Body: await clone. text (), }; const dataPromise = s3Client. send ( new PutObjectCommand (uploadParams)); // This tells the runtime to not shutdown until that promise is complete context. waitUntil (dataPromise); return request; }