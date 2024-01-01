Programmable
Zuplo is the only programable API gateway that lets developers use their superpower - writing code. No messy XML-based configuration workflows, no complex custom editors.
Code, not Complexity
Zuplo empowers developers with productivity not seen in other API management products.
Unlimited Extensibility
If you can code it Zuplo can do it. Don't be limited by the configuration settings of your gateway - build exactly what you need.
Runs in the Gateway
Customization with code runs right in the gateway, not in some slow external process. Custom extensions use the same crazy fast runtime as built-in components.
Code your Requirements
Zuplo developers write code to implement logic choices in the gateway. No messing around with some confusing XML workflow language. No code snippets embedded as string in JSON. No limits to what you can build.Custom code inbound policy
Code at the Edge
Zuplo runs your code in hundreds of locations around the world enabling you to deliver fast responses to your customers. By performing tasks such as authorization, caching, and rate-limiting at the edge, you free your backend resources to ensure your API is always performing as expected.Using consumer data in code
Extend + Integrate
Most API Gateways only get you most of the way to your solution. Zuplo enables you to build on out-of-the box components or write fully custom policies to handle even the most wild edge case.Archive requests to storage