API Key Authentication & Authorization

With the API Key Authentication Policy configured on your API route(s) you can build additional policies that run after the API Key Authentication policy to perform additional checks or authorization on the consumer.

Request User Object #

After each successful authentication the policy will set the request.user object. The name of the API Key consumer is set to the request.user.sub property. Any metadata attached to the consumer is set to the request.user.data property. The interface of request.user is shown below.

/** * The User object set by the API Key Authentication policy */ interface User { /** * The name of the API Key consumer */ sub : string ; /** * The metadata attached to the API Key consumer */ data : any ; }

So if you created a consumer with the following configuration:

{ "name" : "my-consumer" , "metadata" : { "companyId" : 12345 , "plan" : "gold" } }

The request object would be the following:

context.log. debug (request.user); // Outputs: // { // sub: "my-consumer", // data: { // companyId: 12345, // plan: "gold" // } // }

Note One question you might have is why is the request.user object not the same shape as the API Key Consumer object. i.e. why doesn't it has request.user.name and request.user.metadata properties. The reason is because the request.user object is reused by many different kinds of authentication policies and they all conform to the same interface with sub and data .

Using Consumer Data in Code #

It is possible to write additional policies that run after the API Key Authentication policy that perform further gating or authorization of the request based on the data set in the consumer.

For example, you could gate access to a feature by checking for the plan value stored in metadata (exposed via request.user.data.plan ).

async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext ) { if (request.user?.data.plan !== "gold" ) { return new Response ( "You need to upgrade your plan" , { status: 403 }); } return new Response ( "you have the gold plan!" ); }

The metadata could also be used to route requests to dedicated customer services.

async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext ) { const { customerId } = request.user.data; return fetch ( `https://${ customerId }.customers.example.com/` }

The request.user object can be used in both handlers and policies

If you had a simple function handler as follows, it would return a request.user object to your route if the API Key is successfully authenticated:

async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext ) { // auto-serialize the user object and return it as JSON return request.user; }

Would send the following response.