API Keys
API Key Manager React Component
Zuplo provides an open source react component that can be used on your own UI to provider users with self-serve access to API Keys for your Zuplo powered API.
To see a demo of the component visit https://api-key-manager.com.
Getting Started#
This component can be used with any React framework. It is compatible with Tailwind CSS, but Tailwind is not required.
Install#
Install the component in your React project
With Tailwind#
Import the component's stylesheet into your
global.css or equivalent file. The
styles will use your project's tailwind configuration to provide a consistent
theme.
Without Tailwind#
Import the component's stylesheet into your root component (i.e.
App.jsx),
typically below your other stylesheets.
Custom Styles#
The the component's css can be completely customized by copying either the
tailwind.css or
index.css files from
node_modules/@zuplo/react-api-key-manager/dist/ and modifying the styles to
suite your needs.
Usage#
You can import the
ReactAPIKeyManager into your React project directly.
Backend API#
The API Key Manager component interacts with an API that allows authorized users to manage their own keys. The easiest way to get started is to use the Auth Translation API sample and deploy it to Zuplo. By default this sample connects the Zuplo API Key Management Service.