Buckets & Environments

API Keys are stored in 'buckets' - you'll see these mentioned in the API Key API documentation.

By default we generate three buckets for each project

one for working-copy

one for production (your default branch in git)

one shared by all other environments

However, this behavior is overridable. You can specify the bucket that given API Key policy should use in the options:

{ "export" : "ApiKeyInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "bucketName" : "contoso-qa-env" , "allowUnauthenticatedRequests" : false } }

If no bucketName is specified, it uses the default bucket as specified above. You can create buckets easily using your Zuplo API key and the API Key management api.

For example to create a bucket for your QA Environment, you might execute the following command