Service Limits

Zuplo's API Key Service can handle billions of requests and tokens. The service can accommodate even virtually any scale required. However, by default the service is set with limits to ensure that each Zuplo customer has a performant and reliable experience.

For customers who need limits beyond what is set in this document, react out to our sales team and we'll be happy to design a plan that fits your needs. Email sales@zuplo.com.

For more details see Zuplo Platform Limits.