Handlers
Custom Request Handlers
As an API gateway, the Request Handler is the most important part of a zup. A request handler is a module with an export that fulfills the following type definition (typescript):
An example implementation is provided in the default module template (when you add a new module):
This is a request handler that receives a request (of type
ZuploRequest - more
on this interface here) and returns a response
of type
string. You can return any type from a Request Handler and Zuplo will
auto-serialize the response to JSON and add a
content-type header to your
response of
application/json. This makes it very easy to build simple JSON
APIs.
Parameters & Query strings#
You can read parameters specified on the route path as follows:
Route =
/foos/:foo/bars/:bar
This route has two parameters
foo and
bar. They can be accessed in the
request handler on the
request.params object:
You can read query strings as follows:
URL =
/foos?productId=xkcd&carId=1234
Reading the body#
The
ZuploRequest object inherits from the web standards
Request object. You
can read about it on MDN here:
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Request
The
Request type has three properties that allow access to the incoming body
of the request. The
body property is of type
ReadableStream
and is the most efficient way to reuse a body in an outgoing request.
If you want to read the body you have two options:
await request.text()- this method reads the full body into a string.
await request.json()- this method reads the body and performs a JSON.parse() to read the body into an object in memory. Use only if you’re confident the body is well-formed JSON (consider pre-validation with the Validation Policy).
Response Class#
If you want more control over the response you can return an instance of the
Response class.
The
Response class is also from web standards - you can read about it on MDN
here:
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Response
Here's an example