Handlers

Internal Route Handlers

The Zuplo Runtime automatically registers certain routes on your gateway to provide enhanced functionality. You may see requests to these routes displayed within your Analytics page. Below is a list of routes we have reserved:

NameMethodPathDescription
cors-preflightOPTIONS/(.*)Handles CORS preflight requests.
developer-portalGETUser configured, default: /docsHandles serving the developer portal. Can be configured.
developer-portal-legacyGET/__zuplo/dev-portalLegacy path for the Developer Portal.
pingGET/__zuplo/pingUsed to check liveness of deployments.
unmatched-pathAll/(.*)Handles requests to endpoints that have not been configured.
Previous
OpenAPI Spec Handler
Next
WebSocket Handler