Handlers
Internal Route Handlers
The Zuplo Runtime automatically registers certain routes on your gateway to provide enhanced functionality. You may see requests to these routes displayed within your Analytics page. Below is a list of routes we have reserved:
|Name
|Method
|Path
|Description
|cors-preflight
|OPTIONS
/(.*)
|Handles CORS preflight requests.
|developer-portal
|GET
|User configured, default:
/docs
|Handles serving the developer portal. Can be configured.
|developer-portal-legacy
|GET
/__zuplo/dev-portal
|Legacy path for the Developer Portal.
|ping
|GET
/__zuplo/ping
|Used to check liveness of deployments.
|unmatched-path
|All
/(.*)
|Handles requests to endpoints that have not been configured.