Internal Route Handlers

The Zuplo Runtime automatically registers certain routes on your gateway to provide enhanced functionality. You may see requests to these routes displayed within your Analytics page. Below is a list of routes we have reserved:

Name Method Path Description cors-preflight OPTIONS /(.*) Handles CORS preflight requests. developer-portal GET User configured, default: /docs Handles serving the developer portal. Can be configured. developer-portal-legacy GET /__zuplo/dev-portal Legacy path for the Developer Portal. ping GET /__zuplo/ping Used to check liveness of deployments. unmatched-path All /(.*) Handles requests to endpoints that have not been configured.