Handlers
OpenAPI Spec Handler
The OpenAPI Spec handler can be used to serve a public version of your OpenAPI
specification file. The OpenAPI file will be stripped of Zuplo gateway
configuration (ex.
x-zuplo-* extensions) and enriched with data based on the
implementation of the gateway. For example, if you configured your route to be
protected by the API Key policy, we will
automatically document the
Authorization header within the generated OpenAPI
spec.
Setup via Portal#
The Forward Handler can be added to any route using the Route Designer. Open the Route Designer by navigating to the Files tab then click routes.oas.json. Inside any route, select OpenAPI Spec from the Request Handlers drop-down.
The handler should be defaulted to the OpenAPI file you currently have open, but you can change it to serve a different OpenAPI file via the dropdown.
Setup via routes.oas.json#
The OpenAPI Spec handler can also be added manually to the routes.oas.json file with the following route configuration.
Options#
The OpenAPI Spec handler can be configured via
options as follows:
openApiFilePath- the file path of an OpenAPI file within the
configfolder. The file name must end with
.oas.json.