Handlers
AWS Lambda Handler
The AWS Lambda handler is used to send requests to AWS Lambda. This handler can be used as an alternative to AWS API Gateway when exposing Lambda functions as an API or HTTP endpoint.
Note: Many customers use Zuplo's AWS Lamdba handler as a replacement for using AWS API Gateway, however it should not be considered a complete fire-and-forget replacement. Some features, such as the way certain errors are handled may differ. We recommend testing your API to ensure the behavior is as you expect, especially in migration scenarios.
IAM Permissions#
Zuplo will need to be granted access to execute your Lambda function. It is recommended you create an IAM user and grant that account only the permission needed to invoke the lambda function. The IAM use does not require console access, only API access. The IAM user used by Zuplo requires the [AWSLambdaRole[(https://docs.aws.amazon.com/lambda/latest/dg/access-control-identity-based.html)] role. This role can be scoped to only the specific Lambda functions required.
Setup via Portal#
To setup the AWS Lambda handler in the portal UI, select the AWS Lambda handler on any route.
Configure the properties for your AWS Lambda function.
Caution
Don't add the AWS Secure Access Key directly in the
routes.oas.json file.
Instead use environment variables like
$env(AWS_SECURE_ACCESS_KEY)
Setup via routes.oas.json#
The AWS Lambda handler can be setup by editing the
routes.oas.json file
directly by configuring the
handler property on any route's
x-zuplo-route
property.
Binary Media Types#
For content types, the
binaryMediaTypes option allows specifying which content
types get converted to base64 encoded strings when sent as the body to the AWS
Lambda function. See
AWS docs for details.
X-Amzn-Trace-Id Header#
For the purposes of troubleshooting and tracing, it can be useful to return the
X-Amzn-Trace-Id header in the response. This can help correlate AWS Lambda
events or errors with Zuplo requests/responses. This header is disabled by
default, but it can be enabled by setting the configuration option
returnAmazonTraceIdHeader to
true.
Compressed Body Content#
Note
This is provided as a work-around for certain Lambda + AWS API Gateway migration scenarios and is not recommended to use on new deployments
The Zuplo handler supports
gzip and
deflate compression of the content of
the AWS Lambda response
body property. In order to instruct the Zuplo handler
to decompress the body content add a property on the outgoing event called
bodyEncoding and set the value to
gzip or
deflate.
The response event would look like this:
API Gateway Compatibility#
The AWS Lambda handler can also call Lambda functions that were built for API Gateway.
Setting
options.useLambdaProxyIntegration to
true will tell the handler to
call the function with the event format that matches with AWS API Gateway. You
can also choose between the payload format by setting
options.payloadFormatVersion to either
1.0 or
2.0.
The value for
requestContext.resourcePath sent to the AWS Lambda function is
the parameterized path of the route. Zuplo uses path-to-regex style paths (i.e.
/my/route/:param1) instead of OpenAPI style paths (i.e.
/my/route/{param1})
for routes. By default, the value of
resourcePath is the Zuplo route value.
Setting
useAwsResourcePathStyle to
true will convert the value to the AWS
format.
For more details about the AWS payload formats see AWS's documentation.
Below is an example lambda handler configured for proxy integration with payload format 2.0.