Handlers
URL Forward Handler
The URL Forward handler can be used to proxy requests to a different API without
writing any code. It simply appends the incoming
path section of the URL onto
the specified
baseUrl property. For example:
If you have an incoming request with url
https://my-gateway.com/pizza/cheese/size/large
And you have a URL forward handler with a baseUrl of
https://my-backend.com/folder - the gateway will make a request to
https://my-backend.com/folder/pizza/cheese/size/large. By default it will
forward any search parameters.
Setup via Portal#
The Forward Handler can be added to any route using the Route Designer. Open the Route Designer by navigating to the Files tab then click routes.oas.json. Inside any route, select URL Forward from the Request Handlers drop-down.
In the text box enter the URL to rewrite the request. Values can be mixed into the URL string using Javascript string interpolation syntax. For example:
The following objects are available for substitution:
env- the environment object, to access Environment Variables
request: ZuploRequest- the full
ZuploRequestobject
context: ZuploContext- the
ZuploContextobject without functions.
params: Record<string, string>- The parameters of the route. For example,
params.productIdwould be the value of
:productIdin a route.
query: Record<string, string>- The query parameters of the route. For example,
query.filterBywould be the value of
?filterBy=VALUE.
headers: Headers- the incoming request's headers object
url: string- The full incoming request as a string
host: string- The
hostportion of the incoming URL
hostname: string- The
hostnameportion of the incoming URL
pathname: string- The
pathnameportion of the incoming URL
port: string- The
portportion of the incoming URL
search- The
searchportion of the incoming URL
Use the following methods to encode portions of the URL:
encodeURIComponent: The
encodeURIComponent()function encodes a URI by replacing each instance of certain characters with escape sequences.
e: An alias to
encodeURIComponentto help keep URLs more readable. Can be used like
${e(params.productId)}
Example Values#
A few examples of the values of various substitutions.
${headers.get("content-type")}-
"application/json"
${host}-
"example.com:8080"
${hostname}-
"example.com"
${method}-
"GET"
${origin}-
"https://example.com"
${params.productId}-
":productId"
${pathname}-
"/v1/products/:productId"
${port}-
"8080"
${protocol}-
"https:"
${query.category}-
"cars"
${search}-
"?category=cars"
${url}-
"https://example.com:8080/v1/products/:productId?category=cars"
${env.BASE_URL}-
"https://example.com"
Setup via routes.oas.json#
The URL Forward handler can also be added manually to the routes.oas.json file with the following route configuration.
Options#
The URL Rewrite handler can be configured via
options to support common
use-cases.
baseUrl- the base URL the incoming pathname will be appended to.
forwardSearch- The query string will be automatically included in the rewritten url.
followRedirects- Determines if redirects should be followed when fetching the rewrite url . When set to
falseor not specified, redirects will not be followed - the status and
locationheader will be returned as received.
Different Backends per Environment#
It's common to want a different backend for your production, staging and preview environments. This can be easily achieved by using environment variables to specify the origin of the backend.
For example,
A url rewrite like this will combine the
BASE_PATH environment variable, say
https://example.com