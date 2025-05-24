ZuploRequest
The ZuploRequest object is the main parameter passed to both Request Handlers and Policies. It represents the incoming request.
ZuploRequest inherits from the web standard
Request class used with
fetch -
you can read more about this on MDN including an explanation of how all of its
properties and methods work:
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Request.
In addition to the standard properties, the following are added for convenience.
Properties
params- if you use tokens in your route’s URL, we automatically parse them into properties on the
paramsproperty of your request. For example, imagine a route with path
/products/:productId/vendors/:vendorId. A match on this would yield values as follows:
ts
const productId = request.params.productId; const vendorId = request.params.vendorId;
user- an optional object identifying a ‘user’. If
undefinedthis typically means the request is anonymous. If present, the user object will have a
subproperty that's a unique identifier for that user. There is also an optional
dataproperty that's of
anytype that typically contains other information about the user. When using JWT tokens you’ll usually find all the claims here.
query- a dictionary of query-string values. For example, a URL with a query string like
https://example.com?foo=barwould present as follows:
ts
const foo = request.query.foo;
Constructor
It can be useful to create a new ZuploRequest inside a policy (see policies) to forward to the next policy or handler in the chain. You can create a completely fresh ZuploRequest as follows:
ts
const newRequest = new ZuploRequest("http://new-host.com/", { method: "POST", headers: { "content-type": "application/json", }, body: "test", });
Request Query
The
request.query property is a helper that takes your QueryString and
converts it into a JavaScript dictionary (for example
Record<string, string>
in TypeScript). This helper property doesn't support multiple values for the
same key on a QueryString, for example:
?foo=bar&foo=wibble
To access the array of values in this case you can instead use the URL type and
searchParams:
ts
const url = new URL(request.url); const foo = url.searchParams.get("foo"); // foo will be an array here