Zuplo Managed Edge is a serverless deployment model where your Zuplo projects run at the edge across 300+ data centers worldwide. This is our most popular hosting option and the default choice for all Zuplo projects. Managed Edge provides automatic scaling, global distribution, and enterprise-grade performance without requiring any infrastructure management.

Managed Edge hosting is the right choice for you if you:

Want the simplest deployment experience with zero infrastructure management

Need global distribution and low-latency performance for users worldwide

Require automatic scaling to handle traffic spikes and high request volumes

Are using Zuplo's self-serve product or need a fully-managed solution

Want deployments that go live globally in under 20 seconds

Features

The managed edge hosting model provides all of Zuplo's standard features and capabilities. You can use all the same policies, integrations, and features as you would with other deployment models.

Global Edge Network

Zuplo's edge-first architecture provides:

Built-in redundancy and high availability - Your API is automatically distributed across hundreds of data centers worldwide

- Your API is automatically distributed across hundreds of data centers worldwide Low-latency performance - Requests are typically served within 50ms of most users, thanks to edge locations close to your customers

- Requests are typically served within 50ms of most users, thanks to edge locations close to your customers Automatic failover - If one edge location experiences issues, traffic is automatically routed to the nearest available location

Performance and Scale

Managed Edge hosting is designed to handle:

Billions of requests per month - Proven at enterprise scale with some of the world's largest API deployments

- Proven at enterprise scale with some of the world's largest API deployments Millions of requests per second - Automatic scaling handles traffic spikes effortlessly

- Automatic scaling handles traffic spikes effortlessly Serverless architecture - No need to provision or manage servers; Zuplo handles all infrastructure automatically

Security

Enterprise customers on managed edge deployments can leverage:

Zuplo Managed WAF - Enterprise-grade protection with OWASP Core Ruleset, OFAC sanctions compliance, DDoS protection, and custom rule capabilities

- Enterprise-grade protection with OWASP Core Ruleset, OFAC sanctions compliance, DDoS protection, and custom rule capabilities Edge-deployed security - Security rules run at the same edge locations as your API, ensuring no additional latency

- Security rules run at the same edge locations as your API, ensuring no additional latency Automatic updates - Protection rules are continuously updated without requiring deployments

Developer Experience

Fast deployments - Changes go live globally in under 20 seconds

- Changes go live globally in under 20 seconds GitOps workflows - Everything is defined through code and stored in source control

- Everything is defined through code and stored in source control Unlimited environments - Create as many environments as you need for development, staging, and production

- Create as many environments as you need for development, staging, and production Working Copy environments - Develop and test changes directly in the Zuplo portal before deploying

Getting Started

Managed Edge is the default hosting option for all Zuplo projects. When you create a new project, it will automatically be configured for managed edge deployment. You can start building your API immediately—no additional configuration is required.

For more information about getting started with Zuplo, see the API Management introduction or sign up for free.