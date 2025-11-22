Zuplo Self-Hosted (also known as on-premises) is a deployment model where you run Zuplo on your own infrastructure in any cloud or private data center. Zuplo Self-Hosted runs exclusively on Kubernetes and can be deployed to any Kubernetes environment. Deployment is simple and uses Helm charts.
Self-hosted deployment might be the right choice for you if you need:
- Complete control over your infrastructure and deployment environment
- To run Zuplo in a private data center or on-premises environment
- To meet strict data sovereignty or regulatory requirements that require data to remain within your infrastructure
- To integrate with existing on-premises systems and networks
- To customize the deployment architecture to match your organization's specific requirements
Deployment Options
Zuplo Self-Hosted offers two deployment models:
Hybrid Deployment
In a hybrid deployment, you run the Zuplo API Gateway on your infrastructure while leveraging shared services for features such as rate limiting. This approach provides a balance between control and operational simplicity, allowing you to maintain your gateway infrastructure while benefiting from managed services for specific features.
Full Self-Hosted
In a full self-hosted deployment, you run all Zuplo components on your infrastructure. This provides complete control and isolation, ensuring that all data and processing remain within your environment.
Features
The self-hosted deployment model provides the same core features as other Zuplo deployment models. You can use all the same policies, integrations, and features as you would with edge-based or managed dedicated deployments.
In addition to the standard features, self-hosted deployment provides:
- Kubernetes-Based: Deploy to any Kubernetes environment using simple Helm charts
- Complete Control: Full control over your infrastructure, networking, and security configurations
- Data Sovereignty: Keep all data and processing within your infrastructure
- Custom Networking: Integrate with your existing network architecture and security policies
- Compliance: Meet regulatory and compliance requirements that require on-premises deployment
Getting Started
To learn more about self-hosting Zuplo or to discuss your specific requirements, book a meeting with us.