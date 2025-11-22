Hosting Options Zuplo Self-Hosted Copy page

Zuplo Self-Hosted (also known as on-premises) is a deployment model where you run Zuplo on your own infrastructure in any cloud or private data center. Zuplo Self-Hosted runs exclusively on Kubernetes and can be deployed to any Kubernetes environment. Deployment is simple and uses Helm charts.

Self-hosted deployment might be the right choice for you if you need:

Complete control over your infrastructure and deployment environment

To run Zuplo in a private data center or on-premises environment

To meet strict data sovereignty or regulatory requirements that require data to remain within your infrastructure

To integrate with existing on-premises systems and networks

To customize the deployment architecture to match your organization's specific requirements

Deployment Options

Zuplo Self-Hosted offers two deployment models:

Hybrid Deployment

In a hybrid deployment, you run the Zuplo API Gateway on your infrastructure while leveraging shared services for features such as rate limiting. This approach provides a balance between control and operational simplicity, allowing you to maintain your gateway infrastructure while benefiting from managed services for specific features.

Full Self-Hosted

In a full self-hosted deployment, you run all Zuplo components on your infrastructure. This provides complete control and isolation, ensuring that all data and processing remain within your environment.

Features

The self-hosted deployment model provides the same core features as other Zuplo deployment models. You can use all the same policies, integrations, and features as you would with edge-based or managed dedicated deployments.

In addition to the standard features, self-hosted deployment provides:

Kubernetes-Based: Deploy to any Kubernetes environment using simple Helm charts

Complete Control: Full control over your infrastructure, networking, and security configurations

Data Sovereignty: Keep all data and processing within your infrastructure

Custom Networking: Integrate with your existing network architecture and security policies

Compliance: Meet regulatory and compliance requirements that require on-premises deployment

Getting Started

To learn more about self-hosting Zuplo or to discuss your specific requirements, book a meeting with us.