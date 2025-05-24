Request & Context ZuploContext

The ZuploContext object provides information about the current request and runtime environment. It is passed as the second parameter to request handlers and policies.

import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext ) { // Access context properties and methods context.log. info ( `Processing request ${ context . requestId }` ); return new Response ( "Hello World" ); } ts

Properties

contextId

A unique identifier for the current execution context. This is different from requestId and is useful for correlating multiple operations within the same execution.

const executionId = context.contextId; context.log. info ( `Execution context: ${ executionId }` ); ts

custom

A mutable object that can be used to store custom data during request processing. This is useful for passing data between policies and handlers.

// In a policy context.custom.userId = "user-123" ; context.custom.permissions = [ "read" , "write" ]; context.custom.startTime = Date. now (); // In a handler const userId = context.custom.userId; const permissions = context.custom.permissions; const elapsed = Date. now () - context.custom.startTime; ts

incomingRequestProperties

Information about the incoming request such as geolocation data. This is a read-only object with the following properties:

asn - ASN of the incoming request, for example, 395747.

- ASN of the incoming request, for example, 395747. asOrganization - The organization which owns the ASN of the incoming request, for example, Google Cloud.

- The organization which owns the ASN of the incoming request, for example, Google Cloud. city - City of the incoming request, for example, "Austin".

- City of the incoming request, for example, "Austin". continent - Continent of the incoming request, for example, "NA".

- Continent of the incoming request, for example, "NA". country - The two-letter country code in the request.

- The two-letter country code in the request. latitude - Latitude of the incoming request, for example, "30.27130".

- Latitude of the incoming request, for example, "30.27130". longitude - Longitude of the incoming request, for example, "-97.74260".

- Longitude of the incoming request, for example, "-97.74260". colo - The three-letter IATA airport code of the data center that the request hit, for example, "DFW".

- The three-letter IATA airport code of the data center that the request hit, for example, "DFW". postalCode - Postal code of the incoming request, for example, "78701".

- Postal code of the incoming request, for example, "78701". httpProtocol - The HTTP protocol of the incoming request.

- The HTTP protocol of the incoming request. metroCode - Metro code (DMA) of the incoming request, for example, "635".

- Metro code (DMA) of the incoming request, for example, "635". region - If known, the ISO 3166-2 name for the first level region associated with the IP address of the incoming request, for example, "Texas".

- If known, the ISO 3166-2 name for the first level region associated with the IP address of the incoming request, for example, "Texas". regionCode - If known, the ISO 3166-2 code for the first-level region associated with the IP address of the incoming request, for example, "TX".

- If known, the ISO 3166-2 code for the first-level region associated with the IP address of the incoming request, for example, "TX". timezone - Timezone of the incoming request, for example, "America/Chicago".

const geo = context.incomingRequestProperties; context.log. info ({ city: geo.city, country: geo.country, coordinates: `${ geo . latitude },${ geo . longitude }` , }); ts

log

A logger instance for debugging and monitoring. Logs appear in your log tail in the portal and in your integrated log solution (e.g. DataDog). Pre-production environments are typically set to Info log level, while production is set to Error.

context.log. debug ({ some: "debug-info" }); context.log. info ( "info level stuff" ); context.log. warn ([ "a" , "warning" ]); context.log. error ({ Oh: "my!" }); ts

parentContext

Reference to the parent context when using invokeRoute . This property is undefined for the initial request context. This is useful for detecting sub-requests and accessing parent context data.

if (context.parentContext) { context.log. info ( "This is a sub-request" ); const parentRequestId = context.parentContext.requestId; context.log. info ( `Parent request: ${ parentRequestId }` ); } ts

requestId

A UUID for every request. This is used in logging and can be handy to tie events together. The requestId is automatically logged with every use of the logger.

context.log. info ( `Processing request ${ context . requestId }` ); // Pass to upstream services for distributed tracing const response = await fetch (upstreamUrl, { headers: { "X-Request-ID" : context.requestId, }, }); ts

route

A read-only pointer to the configuration for the matched route. Includes the label, path, methods supported, name of the version, and names of policies. This type is immutable - the routing table cannot be updated at runtime.

const routePath = context.route.path; const methods = context.route.methods; const version = context.route.version; context.log. info ({ route: routePath, methods: methods. join ( ", " ), version: version, }); ts

Methods

addResponseSendingHook

Adds a hook that executes before a response is sent to the client. This hook can modify the response before it is sent. Multiple hooks can be added and they execute in the order they were added.

addResponseSendingHook ( hook: ( response : Response , request : Request , context : ZuploContext ) => Response | Promise < Response > ): void ts

See Request/Response Hooks for detailed examples and usage patterns.

addResponseSendingFinalHook

Adds a hook that executes after all other response processing is complete but before the response is sent. Unlike addResponseSendingHook , this hook cannot modify the response - it is for monitoring and logging purposes only.

addResponseSendingFinalHook ( hook: ( response : Response , request : Request , context : ZuploContext ) => void | Promise <void> ): void ts

See Request/Response Hooks for detailed examples and usage patterns.

invokeInboundPolicy

Programmatically executes an inbound policy from your policy library. This is useful for conditionally executing policies based on request attributes.

import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext ) { // Conditionally apply rate limiting if (request.user.data.isFreeUser) { const result = await context. invokeInboundPolicy ( "rate-limit-policy" , request, ); if (result instanceof Response ) { return result; // Rate limit exceeded } request = result; // Use the new request object } // Continue processing return fetch (request); } ts

Important Notes:

The method returns either a Request or Response object

or object A Response indicates the policy wants to short-circuit and stop processing

indicates the policy wants to short-circuit and stop processing A Request is typically a new request object created by the policy

is typically a new request object created by the policy The original request becomes locked after invoking a policy

const result = await context. invokeInboundPolicy ( "my-policy" , request); if (result instanceof Response ) { // Policy terminated the request chain context.log. warn ( `Policy returned status: ${ result . status }` ); return result; } // Continue with the new request object return fetch (result); ts

invokeOutboundPolicy

Programmatically executes an outbound policy from your policy library. Outbound policies process responses before they are sent to the client.

export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext ) { // Make the upstream request const response = await fetch (request); // Conditionally apply response transformation if (response.headers. get ( "content-type" )?. includes ( "application/json" )) { return context. invokeOutboundPolicy ( "json-transform-policy" , response, request, ); } // Apply caching policy for successful responses if (response.ok) { return context. invokeOutboundPolicy ( "cache-policy" , response, request); } return response; } ts

invokeRoute

Invokes another route within the same API gateway. This enables internal routing and composition of multiple routes. The invoked route runs with a new context that has parentContext set to the current context.

export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext ) { // First, validate the request using an internal route const validationResponse = await context. invokeRoute ( "/internal/validate" , { method: "POST" , body: JSON . stringify ({ userId: request.user?.sub, resource: request.params.resourceId, action: "read" , }), headers: { "Content-Type" : "application/json" , }, }); if ( ! validationResponse.ok) { return new Response ( "Access denied" , { status: 403 }); } // Then fetch user preferences from another internal route const prefsResponse = await context. invokeRoute ( `/internal/users/${ request . user ?. sub }/preferences` , ); const preferences = await prefsResponse. json (); // Continue with main processing using the preferences const response = await fetch (request); // Apply preferences to response if (preferences.format === "xml" ) { return context. invokeOutboundPolicy ( "json-to-xml" , response, request); } return response; } ts

waitUntil

Notifies the runtime to keep the process alive until the provided promise resolves. This is essential for asynchronous work that continues after sending a response, such as logging, analytics, or cleanup tasks.

export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext ) { const startTime = Date. now (); const response = await fetch (request); // Asynchronous work that continues after response const asyncWork = async () => { try { // Log to external service await fetch ( "https://analytics.example.com/api/track" , { method: "POST" , headers: { "Content-Type" : "application/json" , Authorization: `Bearer ${ context . secrets . ANALYTICS_API_KEY }` , }, body: JSON . stringify ({ event: "api_call" , properties: { path: request.url, method: request.method, status: response.status, duration: Date. now () - startTime, country: context.incomingRequestProperties.country, userId: request.user?.sub, }, timestamp: new Date (). toISOString (), }), }); } catch (error) { context.log. error ( "Failed to send analytics" , error); } }; // Tell runtime to wait for async work to complete context. waitUntil ( asyncWork ()); return response; } ts

Common Patterns

Request Timing

export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext ) { // Store start time context.custom.startTime = Date. now (); // Add response hook to measure duration context. addResponseSendingHook ( async ( response ) => { const duration = Date. now () - context.custom.startTime; response.headers. set ( "X-Response-Time" , `${ duration }ms` ); return response; }); return fetch (request); } ts

For more hook examples, see Request/Response Hooks.

Conditional Policy Execution

export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext ) { // Apply different policies based on user type if (request.user?.type === "internal" ) { // Skip rate limiting for internal users return fetch (request); } // Apply rate limiting for external users const rateLimitResult = await context. invokeInboundPolicy ( "rate-limit" , request, ); if (rateLimitResult instanceof Response ) { return rateLimitResult; } // Apply additional security for untrusted users if ( ! request.user?.verified) { const securityResult = await context. invokeInboundPolicy ( "enhanced-security" , rateLimitResult, ); if (securityResult instanceof Response ) { return securityResult; } request = securityResult; } return fetch (request); } ts

