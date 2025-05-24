Logging & Observability
Logger
The
Logger interface provides structured logging capabilities throughout your
Zuplo API gateway. The logger is accessible via the
context.log property and
supports multiple log levels.
Interface
ts
interface Logger { debug(...messages: unknown[]): void; info(...messages: unknown[]): void; warn(...messages: unknown[]): void; error(...messages: unknown[]): void; log(...messages: unknown[]): void; }
Log Levels
The logger supports the following levels (from least to most severe):
debug- Detailed information for debugging
info- General informational messages
warn- Warning messages for potentially problematic situations
error- Error messages for failures and exceptions
log- Alias for
infolevel
Usage
The logger is available on the ZuploContext object:
ts
import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export default async function handler( request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext, ) { // Log at different levels context.log.debug("Detailed debug information"); context.log.info("Request received", { path: request.url }); context.log.warn("Deprecated endpoint accessed"); context.log.error("Failed to process request", { error: "Invalid input" }); return new Response("OK"); }
Structured Logging
The logger accepts multiple arguments and automatically serializes objects:
ts
// Log simple strings context.log.info("User authenticated"); // Log objects context.log.info({ userId: "user-123", action: "login", timestamp: Date.now(), }); // Log multiple arguments context.log.info( "Processing request", { method: request.method, path: request.url, }, "additional info", ); // Log arrays context.log.debug(["step1", "step2", "step3"]); // Log errors try { await riskyOperation(); } catch (error) { context.log.error("Operation failed", { error: error.message, stack: error.stack, }); }
Automatic Request ID
The logger automatically includes the request ID with every log entry:
ts
context.log.info("Processing payment"); // Output includes: { "message": "Processing payment", "requestId": "req_abc123..." }
Environment Configuration
Log levels vary by environment:
- Development/Preview: Typically set to
debugor
infolevel
- Production: Typically set to
errorlevel only
Best Practices
1. Use Appropriate Log Levels
ts
// Debug - detailed information for troubleshooting context.log.debug("Cache lookup", { key: cacheKey, ttl: 300 }); // Info - general application flow context.log.info("Order created", { orderId: "order-123", total: 99.99 }); // Warn - concerning but not critical context.log.warn("Rate limit approaching", { current: 95, limit: 100 }); // Error - failures and exceptions context.log.error("Payment failed", { orderId: "order-123", errorCode: "INSUFFICIENT_FUNDS", });
2. Include Contextual Information
ts
export default async function handler( request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext, ) { const startTime = Date.now(); const userId = request.user?.sub; context.log.info("Request started", { userId, method: request.method, path: new URL(request.url).pathname, userAgent: request.headers.get("user-agent"), }); try { const result = await processRequest(request); context.log.info("Request completed", { userId, duration: Date.now() - startTime, status: "success", }); return new Response(JSON.stringify(result)); } catch (error) { context.log.error("Request failed", { userId, duration: Date.now() - startTime, error: error.message, stack: error.stack, }); throw error; } }
3. Avoid Logging Sensitive Data
ts
// DON'T log sensitive information context.log.info("User login", { email: user.email, password: user.password, // Never log passwords! }); // DO log safe identifiers context.log.info("User login", { userId: user.id, email: user.email.replace(/(.{2}).*(@.*)/, "$1***$2"), // Partially masked });
4. Use Structured Data for Better Querying
ts
// Good - structured data that can be queried context.log.info("API call completed", { service: "payment-processor", operation: "charge", duration: 1234, status: "success", amount: 99.99, currency: "USD", }); // Less useful - unstructured string context.log.info(`Payment of $99.99 USD processed in 1234ms`);
Integration with Log Management
Logs are automatically forwarded to your configured log management solution (DataDog, Loki, etc.). The structured format makes it easy to:
- Search and filter logs
- Create alerts based on log patterns
- Generate metrics from log data
- Trace requests across services
Performance Considerations
- Logging has minimal performance impact
- Logs are processed asynchronously
- In production, use
errorlevel to reduce log volume
- Avoid logging large objects or sensitive data
See Also
- ZuploContext - The context object that provides the logger
- Logging - General logging documentation
- Log Export - Exporting logs to external services