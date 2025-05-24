Logging & Observability Logger

The Logger interface provides structured logging capabilities throughout your Zuplo API gateway. The logger is accessible via the context.log property and supports multiple log levels.

Interface

interface Logger { debug ( ... messages : unknown []) : void ; info ( ... messages : unknown []) : void ; warn ( ... messages : unknown []) : void ; error ( ... messages : unknown []) : void ; log ( ... messages : unknown []) : void ; } ts

Log Levels

The logger supports the following levels (from least to most severe):

debug - Detailed information for debugging

- Detailed information for debugging info - General informational messages

- General informational messages warn - Warning messages for potentially problematic situations

- Warning messages for potentially problematic situations error - Error messages for failures and exceptions

- Error messages for failures and exceptions log - Alias for info level

Usage

The logger is available on the ZuploContext object:

import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function handler ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , ) { // Log at different levels context.log. debug ( "Detailed debug information" ); context.log. info ( "Request received" , { path: request.url }); context.log. warn ( "Deprecated endpoint accessed" ); context.log. error ( "Failed to process request" , { error: "Invalid input" }); return new Response ( "OK" ); } ts

Structured Logging

The logger accepts multiple arguments and automatically serializes objects:

// Log simple strings context.log. info ( "User authenticated" ); // Log objects context.log. info ({ userId: "user-123" , action: "login" , timestamp: Date. now (), }); // Log multiple arguments context.log. info ( "Processing request" , { method: request.method, path: request.url, }, "additional info" , ); // Log arrays context.log. debug ([ "step1" , "step2" , "step3" ]); // Log errors try { await riskyOperation (); } catch (error) { context.log. error ( "Operation failed" , { error: error.message, stack: error.stack, }); } ts

Automatic Request ID

The logger automatically includes the request ID with every log entry:

context.log. info ( "Processing payment" ); // Output includes: { "message": "Processing payment", "requestId": "req_abc123..." } ts

Environment Configuration

Log levels vary by environment:

Development/Preview : Typically set to debug or info level

: Typically set to or level Production: Typically set to error level only

Best Practices

1. Use Appropriate Log Levels

// Debug - detailed information for troubleshooting context.log. debug ( "Cache lookup" , { key: cacheKey, ttl: 300 }); // Info - general application flow context.log. info ( "Order created" , { orderId: "order-123" , total: 99.99 }); // Warn - concerning but not critical context.log. warn ( "Rate limit approaching" , { current: 95 , limit: 100 }); // Error - failures and exceptions context.log. error ( "Payment failed" , { orderId: "order-123" , errorCode: "INSUFFICIENT_FUNDS" , }); ts

2. Include Contextual Information

export default async function handler ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , ) { const startTime = Date. now (); const userId = request.user?.sub; context.log. info ( "Request started" , { userId, method: request.method, path: new URL (request.url).pathname, userAgent: request.headers. get ( "user-agent" ), }); try { const result = await processRequest (request); context.log. info ( "Request completed" , { userId, duration: Date. now () - startTime, status: "success" , }); return new Response ( JSON . stringify (result)); } catch (error) { context.log. error ( "Request failed" , { userId, duration: Date. now () - startTime, error: error.message, stack: error.stack, }); throw error; } } ts

3. Avoid Logging Sensitive Data

// DON'T log sensitive information context.log. info ( "User login" , { email: user.email, password: user.password, // Never log passwords! }); // DO log safe identifiers context.log. info ( "User login" , { userId: user.id, email: user.email. replace ( / ( . {2} ) . * (@ . * ) / , "$1***$2" ), // Partially masked }); ts

4. Use Structured Data for Better Querying

// Good - structured data that can be queried context.log. info ( "API call completed" , { service: "payment-processor" , operation: "charge" , duration: 1234 , status: "success" , amount: 99.99 , currency: "USD" , }); // Less useful - unstructured string context.log. info ( `Payment of $99.99 USD processed in 1234ms` ); ts

Integration with Log Management

Logs are automatically forwarded to your configured log management solution (DataDog, Loki, etc.). The structured format makes it easy to:

Search and filter logs

Create alerts based on log patterns

Generate metrics from log data

Trace requests across services

Performance Considerations

Logging has minimal performance impact

Logs are processed asynchronously

In production, use error level to reduce log volume

level to reduce log volume Avoid logging large objects or sensitive data

