Logging & Observability Audit Log Feature

Zuplo has a built-in auditing feature that can write output to a selection of data sinks.

If enabled, the Audit Log feature will log full details of

The request including URL, headers (optional), and full body (optional)

The response including status, headers (optional) and full body (optional)

These can then be written to a configured Audit Log Output Provider of your choosing, like AstraDB by DataStax. Contact support@zuplo.com to request a new provider.

While you can use it on any tier in working-copy, the Audit Log capability is an enterprise feature. Contact us to have Audit Logging enabled for your enterprise deployment. Pricing

Configuring Audit Log

Audit Logging is enabled via a plugin that's registered in the zuplo.runtime.ts runtime extensions module; learn more about runtime extensions. Here we show an example configuring Audit Log to write to a DataStax Astra DB collection.

Note you must provide the full URL to the collection, e.g.

https://<id-and-region>.apps.astra.datastax.com/api/rest/v2/namespaces/<namespace>/collections/<collection>

import { AuditLogDataStaxProvider, AuditLogPlugin, RuntimeExtensions, ZuploRequest, } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export function runtimeInit ( runtime : RuntimeExtensions ) { runtime. addPlugin ( new AuditLogPlugin ( new AuditLogDataStaxProvider ({ url: "THE_FULL_URL_TO_YOUR_COLLECTION_HERE" , xCassandraToken: "YOUR_API_KEY_HERE" }), { include: { request: { body: false }, response: { headers: false } } } ) ); ts

Note the use of options to disable capture of the full request body and full response headers.