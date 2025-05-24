Audit Log Feature
Zuplo has a built-in auditing feature that can write output to a selection of data sinks.
If enabled, the Audit Log feature will log full details of
- The request including URL, headers (optional), and full body (optional)
- The response including status, headers (optional) and full body (optional)
These can then be written to a configured Audit Log Output Provider of your choosing, like AstraDB by DataStax. Contact support@zuplo.com to request a new provider.
While you can use it on any tier in working-copy, the Audit Log capability is an enterprise feature. Contact us to have Audit Logging enabled for your enterprise deployment. Pricing
Configuring Audit Log
Audit Logging is enabled via a plugin that's registered in the
zuplo.runtime.ts runtime extensions module;
learn more about runtime extensions. Here we show an
example configuring Audit Log to write to a DataStax Astra DB collection.
Note you must provide the full URL to the collection, e.g.
https://<id-and-region>.apps.astra.datastax.com/api/rest/v2/namespaces/<namespace>/collections/<collection>
ts
import { AuditLogDataStaxProvider, AuditLogPlugin, RuntimeExtensions, ZuploRequest, } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export function runtimeInit(runtime: RuntimeExtensions) { runtime.addPlugin( new AuditLogPlugin( new AuditLogDataStaxProvider({ url: "THE_FULL_URL_TO_YOUR_COLLECTION_HERE", xCassandraToken: "YOUR_API_KEY_HERE" }), { include: { request: { body: false }, response: { headers: false } } } ) );
Note the use of options to disable capture of the full request body and full response headers.