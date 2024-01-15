ProblemResponseFormatter
The
ProblemResponseFormatter class provides a way to customize the format of
problem responses in your API. This allows you to maintain consistent error
response formats across your API while adhering to the
RFC 7807 Problem Details specification.
Overview
The
ProblemResponseFormatter class works in conjunction with the
HttpProblems helper to format error responses. It can be used to customize how
problem details are serialized and presented to API consumers.
Static Methods
format
Formats a problem response with the provided details.
typescript
static format( problemDetails: ProblemResponseDetails, request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext ): Promise<Response>
Parameters
- problemDetails:
ProblemResponseDetails- The problem details to format
- request:
ZuploRequest- The current request object
- context:
ZuploContext- The current context object
Returns
A
Promise<Response> containing the formatted problem response.
Usage
Basic Usage
typescript
import { ProblemResponseFormatter, ZuploRequest, ZuploContext, } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export default async function handler( request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext, ) { try { // Your handler logic } catch (error) { const problemDetails = { type: "https://example.com/errors/validation-failed", title: "Validation Failed", status: 400, detail: "The request body contains invalid fields", instance: request.url, }; return ProblemResponseFormatter.format(problemDetails, request, context); } }
Custom Error Handler
typescript
import { ProblemResponseFormatter, RuntimeExtensions, ProblemResponseDetails, } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export function runtimeInit(runtime: RuntimeExtensions) { runtime.addErrorHandler(async (error, request, context) => { // Map errors to problem details const problemDetails: ProblemResponseDetails = { type: "https://api.example.com/errors/internal", title: "Internal Server Error", status: 500, detail: error.message, instance: request.url, // Add custom extensions extensions: { errorId: crypto.randomUUID(), timestamp: new Date().toISOString(), }, }; return ProblemResponseFormatter.format(problemDetails, request, context); }); }
Problem Response Details Interface
The
ProblemResponseDetails interface defines the structure of problem details:
typescript
interface ProblemResponseDetails { type?: string; // URI reference for the problem type title: string; // Short, human-readable summary status: number; // HTTP status code detail?: string; // Human-readable explanation instance?: string; // URI reference for the specific occurrence extensions?: Record<string, any>; // Additional problem-specific details }
Integration with HttpProblems
The
ProblemResponseFormatter is used internally by the
HttpProblems helper
class. When you use
HttpProblems methods, they utilize
ProblemResponseFormatter to ensure consistent formatting:
typescript
// This internally uses ProblemResponseFormatter return HttpProblems.badRequest(request, context, { detail: "Invalid request parameters", });
Custom Formatting Example
You can extend problem responses with custom fields:
typescript
import { ProblemResponseFormatter } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export async function customErrorHandler( error: Error, request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext, ) { const problemDetails = { type: "https://api.example.com/errors/business-rule", title: "Business Rule Violation", status: 422, detail: error.message, instance: request.url, // Custom extensions extensions: { code: "BRV_001", timestamp: new Date().toISOString(), requestId: context.requestId, supportUrl: "https://support.example.com", }, }; return ProblemResponseFormatter.format(problemDetails, request, context); }
Response Format
The formatter produces responses in the standard Problem Details format:
json
{ "type": "https://api.example.com/errors/validation-failed", "title": "Validation Failed", "status": 400, "detail": "The 'email' field is invalid", "instance": "/api/users", "code": "VAL_001", "timestamp": "2024-01-15T10:30:00Z", "requestId": "req_123abc" }
See Also
- HttpProblems
- Runtime Extensions
- Runtime Errors - Error handling with RuntimeError and ConfigurationError