Error Handling
Custom Not Found Handler
By default, Zuplo will return a 404 (using problem details)
if no matching
path/method combination is found. You can override this
behavior by adding code to the
zuplo.runtime.ts file (see
runtime extensions).
For example - a custom not found handler can be used to return a
405 - Method Not Allowed if a matching path is found, but no matching METHOD,
here is an example function that would implement this behavior:
ts
export function runtimeInit(runtime: RuntimeExtensions) { //add a custom not found handler runtime.notFoundHandler = async (request, context, notFoundOptions) => { if (notFoundOptions.routesMatchedByPathOnly.length > 0) { // It's required to have an 'Allow' header with a 405 response // Generate a string of allowed methods const allowedMethods = notFoundOptions.routesMatchedByPathOnly .map((route) => route.methods) .reduce((acc, val) => acc.concat(val), []) .join(", "); return HttpProblems.methodNotAllowed( request, context, {}, { allow: allowedMethods }, ); } return HttpProblems.notFound(request, context); }; }
An error in your
zuplo.runtime.ts can break your gateway for all requests. Be
sure to carefully review any custom code in this file and add generous error
handling where appropriate.