Error Handling

HttpProblems Helper

Zuplo encourages developers to build APIs with standard and actionable error messages. While any error format is supported, we default and encourage developers to adopt the Problem Details for HTTP APIs proposed standard format.

Developers can use the built-in HttpProblems helper that's included with Zuplo to build standard error messages in custom policies.

For example, using the helper to return an unauthorized error on a custom authentication policy can be done as follows.

import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, HttpProblems } from "@zuplo/runtime";

export default async function (request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext) {
  const isAuthorized = checkAuthorization(request);

  // Handle Error state
  if (!isAuthorized) {
    return HttpProblems.unauthorized(request, context);
  }

  return request;
}
ts

This will produce and error response in the standard format. Notice that trace information is included automatically. This makes it easy for users to report problems that can be searched in logs.

{
  "type": "https://httpproblems.com/http-status/401",
  "title": "Unauthorized",
  "status": 401,
  "instance": "/test",
  "trace": {
    "timestamp": "2023-07-16T17:13:31.352Z",
    "requestId": "28f2d802-8e27-49c8-970d-39d90ef0ac61",
    "buildId": "eb9ef87d-b55d-446e-9fdd-13c209c01b95",
    "rayId": "7e7be05256e53b60-IAD"
  }
}
json

The HttpProblems helper supports most every HTTP status code. Some additional examples are shown.

// General errors
HttpProblems.badRequest(request, context);
HttpProblems.internalServerError(request, context);

// Authorization errors
HttpProblems.unauthorized(request, context);
HttpProblems.forbidden(request, context);

// Success codes
HttpProblems.ok(request, context);
HttpProblems.created(request, context);
ts

Overriding Property Values

Each method on the HttpProblems object supports overriding the default values of the problem response with custom values. The most common reason for this is for setting the detail value to something helpful for the end-user.

HttpProblems.badRequest(request, context, {
  detail: "Something was invalid about the request",
});
ts

Other properties like status and title can also be overridden, but make sure to do so within the rules of the spec.

The most important thing to remember about problem details is that every instance of a particular error should return the same value for title. Details about a specific error should go in the detail property.

An example of how to correctly use the title and detail properties can be demonstrated with an error that tells the user they provided an unexpected value for a query parameter called take that implements pagination. In this case, the title is always the same, but the detail value changes to provide the user with more detail about the error.

GET /widgets?take=1000
txt
HttpProblems.badRequest(request, context, {
  title: "Invalid value for query parameter 'take'",
  detail:
    "The take parameter must be less than 100. The provided value was 1000.",
});
ts
GET /widgets?take=hello
txt
HttpProblems.badRequest(request, context, {
  title: "Invalid value for query parameter 'take'",
  detail:
    "The take parameter must a number less than 100. The provided value was 'hello'",
});
ts

You can see how each of these cases help the user understand the problem, but still provide the same title.

Complete Method List

The HttpProblems class provides static methods for all standard HTTP status codes:

1xx Informational

  • continue() - 100 Continue
  • switchingProtocols() - 101 Switching Protocols
  • processing() - 102 Processing (deprecated)
  • earlyHints() - 103 Early Hints

2xx Success

  • ok() - 200 OK
  • created() - 201 Created
  • accepted() - 202 Accepted
  • nonAuthoritativeInformation() - 203 Non-Authoritative Information
  • noContent() - 204 No Content
  • resetContent() - 205 Reset Content
  • partialContent() - 206 Partial Content
  • multiStatus() - 207 Multi-Status
  • alreadyReported() - 208 Already Reported
  • imUsed() - 226 IM Used

3xx Redirection

  • multipleChoices() - 300 Multiple Choices
  • movedPermanently() - 301 Moved Permanently
  • found() - 302 Found
  • seeOther() - 303 See Other
  • notModified() - 304 Not Modified
  • useProxy() - 305 Use Proxy
  • switchProxy() - 306 Switch Proxy (deprecated)
  • temporaryRedirect() - 307 Temporary Redirect
  • permanentRedirect() - 308 Permanent Redirect

4xx Client Errors

  • badRequest() - 400 Bad Request
  • unauthorized() - 401 Unauthorized
  • paymentRequired() - 402 Payment Required
  • forbidden() - 403 Forbidden
  • notFound() - 404 Not Found
  • methodNotAllowed() - 405 Method Not Allowed
  • notAcceptable() - 406 Not Acceptable
  • proxyAuthenticationRequired() - 407 Proxy Authentication Required
  • requestTimeout() - 408 Request Timeout
  • conflict() - 409 Conflict
  • gone() - 410 Gone
  • lengthRequired() - 411 Length Required
  • preconditionFailed() - 412 Precondition Failed
  • contentTooLarge() - 413 Content Too Large
  • uriTooLong() - 414 URI Too Long
  • unsupportedMediaType() - 415 Unsupported Media Type
  • rangeNotSatisfiable() - 416 Range Not Satisfiable
  • expectationFailed() - 417 Expectation Failed
  • imATeapot() - 418 I'm a teapot
  • misdirectedRequest() - 421 Misdirected Request
  • unprocessableContent() - 422 Unprocessable Content
  • locked() - 423 Locked
  • failedDependency() - 424 Failed Dependency
  • tooEarly() - 425 Too Early
  • upgradeRequired() - 426 Upgrade Required
  • preconditionRequired() - 428 Precondition Required
  • tooManyRequests() - 429 Too Many Requests
  • requestHeaderFieldsTooLarge() - 431 Request Header Fields Too Large
  • unavailableForLegalReasons() - 451 Unavailable For Legal Reasons

5xx Server Errors

  • internalServerError() - 500 Internal Server Error
  • notImplemented() - 501 Not Implemented
  • badGateway() - 502 Bad Gateway
  • serviceUnavailable() - 503 Service Unavailable
  • gatewayTimeout() - 504 Gateway Timeout
  • httpVersionNotSupported() - 505 HTTP Version Not Supported
  • variantAlsoNegotiates() - 506 Variant Also Negotiates
  • insufficientStorage() - 507 Insufficient Storage
  • loopDetected() - 508 Loop Detected
  • notExtended() - 510 Not Extended
  • networkAuthenticationRequired() - 511 Network Authentication Required

Additional Properties

It can sometimes be helpful to specify additional properties on the problem response. The problem specification requires a few specific fields, but allows for any additions as needed. For example, if we wanted to return an error to a user who was above their quote on creating widgets the error might look like this.

HttpProblems.badRequest(request, context, {
  title: "Failed to create widget. Over quota.",
  detail:
    "The account is over its quota for creating widgets. See the 'quota' field for details",
  quota: {
    currentlyUsed: 200,
    maxAllowed: 200,
    remaining: 0,
  },
});
ts

Custom Headers

At times it can be useful to send custom headers with the error response. This can be done as shown below.

HttpProblems.badRequest(
  request,
  context,
  {
    detail: "Something was invalid about the request",
  },
  {
    "my-error-code": "230",
  },
);
ts

If you want to set headers without any overrides just pass undefined to the third argument.

HttpProblems.badRequest(request, context, undefined, {
  "my-error-code": "230",
});
ts

HttpStatusCode Enum

For type-safe status code handling, use the HttpStatusCode enum:

import { HttpStatusCode } from "@zuplo/runtime";

// Use in responses
return new Response("Not Found", {
  status: HttpStatusCode.NOT_FOUND,
});

// Use in conditionals
if (response.status === HttpStatusCode.UNAUTHORIZED) {
  // Handle unauthorized
}

// Available values include:
HttpStatusCode.OK; // 200
HttpStatusCode.CREATED; // 201
HttpStatusCode.BAD_REQUEST; // 400
HttpStatusCode.UNAUTHORIZED; // 401
HttpStatusCode.FORBIDDEN; // 403
HttpStatusCode.NOT_FOUND; // 404
HttpStatusCode.INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR; // 500
// ... and all other standard HTTP status codes
ts

The enum provides constants for all standard HTTP status codes, making your code more readable and less prone to typos.

See Also

Custom Not Found HandlerLogger