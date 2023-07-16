Error Handling HttpProblems Helper

Zuplo encourages developers to build APIs with standard and actionable error messages. While any error format is supported, we default and encourage developers to adopt the Problem Details for HTTP APIs proposed standard format.

Developers can use the built-in HttpProblems helper that's included with Zuplo to build standard error messages in custom policies.

For example, using the helper to return an unauthorized error on a custom authentication policy can be done as follows.

import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, HttpProblems } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext ) { const isAuthorized = checkAuthorization (request); // Handle Error state if ( ! isAuthorized) { return HttpProblems. unauthorized (request, context); } return request; } ts

This will produce and error response in the standard format. Notice that trace information is included automatically. This makes it easy for users to report problems that can be searched in logs.

{ "type" : "https://httpproblems.com/http-status/401" , "title" : "Unauthorized" , "status" : 401 , "instance" : "/test" , "trace" : { "timestamp" : "2023-07-16T17:13:31.352Z" , "requestId" : "28f2d802-8e27-49c8-970d-39d90ef0ac61" , "buildId" : "eb9ef87d-b55d-446e-9fdd-13c209c01b95" , "rayId" : "7e7be05256e53b60-IAD" } } json

The HttpProblems helper supports most every HTTP status code. Some additional examples are shown.

// General errors HttpProblems. badRequest (request, context); HttpProblems. internalServerError (request, context); // Authorization errors HttpProblems. unauthorized (request, context); HttpProblems. forbidden (request, context); // Success codes HttpProblems. ok (request, context); HttpProblems. created (request, context); ts

Overriding Property Values

Each method on the HttpProblems object supports overriding the default values of the problem response with custom values. The most common reason for this is for setting the detail value to something helpful for the end-user.

HttpProblems. badRequest (request, context, { detail: "Something was invalid about the request" , }); ts

Other properties like status and title can also be overridden, but make sure to do so within the rules of the spec.

The most important thing to remember about problem details is that every instance of a particular error should return the same value for title . Details about a specific error should go in the detail property.

An example of how to correctly use the title and detail properties can be demonstrated with an error that tells the user they provided an unexpected value for a query parameter called take that implements pagination. In this case, the title is always the same, but the detail value changes to provide the user with more detail about the error.

GET /widgets?take=1000 txt

HttpProblems. badRequest (request, context, { title: "Invalid value for query parameter 'take'" , detail: "The take parameter must be less than 100. The provided value was 1000." , }); ts

GET /widgets?take=hello txt

HttpProblems. badRequest (request, context, { title: "Invalid value for query parameter 'take'" , detail: "The take parameter must a number less than 100. The provided value was 'hello'" , }); ts

You can see how each of these cases help the user understand the problem, but still provide the same title .

Complete Method List

The HttpProblems class provides static methods for all standard HTTP status codes:

1xx Informational

continue() - 100 Continue

- 100 Continue switchingProtocols() - 101 Switching Protocols

- 101 Switching Protocols processing() - 102 Processing (deprecated)

- 102 Processing (deprecated) earlyHints() - 103 Early Hints

2xx Success

ok() - 200 OK

- 200 OK created() - 201 Created

- 201 Created accepted() - 202 Accepted

- 202 Accepted nonAuthoritativeInformation() - 203 Non-Authoritative Information

- 203 Non-Authoritative Information noContent() - 204 No Content

- 204 No Content resetContent() - 205 Reset Content

- 205 Reset Content partialContent() - 206 Partial Content

- 206 Partial Content multiStatus() - 207 Multi-Status

- 207 Multi-Status alreadyReported() - 208 Already Reported

- 208 Already Reported imUsed() - 226 IM Used

3xx Redirection

multipleChoices() - 300 Multiple Choices

- 300 Multiple Choices movedPermanently() - 301 Moved Permanently

- 301 Moved Permanently found() - 302 Found

- 302 Found seeOther() - 303 See Other

- 303 See Other notModified() - 304 Not Modified

- 304 Not Modified useProxy() - 305 Use Proxy

- 305 Use Proxy switchProxy() - 306 Switch Proxy (deprecated)

- 306 Switch Proxy (deprecated) temporaryRedirect() - 307 Temporary Redirect

- 307 Temporary Redirect permanentRedirect() - 308 Permanent Redirect

4xx Client Errors

badRequest() - 400 Bad Request

- 400 Bad Request unauthorized() - 401 Unauthorized

- 401 Unauthorized paymentRequired() - 402 Payment Required

- 402 Payment Required forbidden() - 403 Forbidden

- 403 Forbidden notFound() - 404 Not Found

- 404 Not Found methodNotAllowed() - 405 Method Not Allowed

- 405 Method Not Allowed notAcceptable() - 406 Not Acceptable

- 406 Not Acceptable proxyAuthenticationRequired() - 407 Proxy Authentication Required

- 407 Proxy Authentication Required requestTimeout() - 408 Request Timeout

- 408 Request Timeout conflict() - 409 Conflict

- 409 Conflict gone() - 410 Gone

- 410 Gone lengthRequired() - 411 Length Required

- 411 Length Required preconditionFailed() - 412 Precondition Failed

- 412 Precondition Failed contentTooLarge() - 413 Content Too Large

- 413 Content Too Large uriTooLong() - 414 URI Too Long

- 414 URI Too Long unsupportedMediaType() - 415 Unsupported Media Type

- 415 Unsupported Media Type rangeNotSatisfiable() - 416 Range Not Satisfiable

- 416 Range Not Satisfiable expectationFailed() - 417 Expectation Failed

- 417 Expectation Failed imATeapot() - 418 I'm a teapot

- 418 I'm a teapot misdirectedRequest() - 421 Misdirected Request

- 421 Misdirected Request unprocessableContent() - 422 Unprocessable Content

- 422 Unprocessable Content locked() - 423 Locked

- 423 Locked failedDependency() - 424 Failed Dependency

- 424 Failed Dependency tooEarly() - 425 Too Early

- 425 Too Early upgradeRequired() - 426 Upgrade Required

- 426 Upgrade Required preconditionRequired() - 428 Precondition Required

- 428 Precondition Required tooManyRequests() - 429 Too Many Requests

- 429 Too Many Requests requestHeaderFieldsTooLarge() - 431 Request Header Fields Too Large

- 431 Request Header Fields Too Large unavailableForLegalReasons() - 451 Unavailable For Legal Reasons

5xx Server Errors

internalServerError() - 500 Internal Server Error

- 500 Internal Server Error notImplemented() - 501 Not Implemented

- 501 Not Implemented badGateway() - 502 Bad Gateway

- 502 Bad Gateway serviceUnavailable() - 503 Service Unavailable

- 503 Service Unavailable gatewayTimeout() - 504 Gateway Timeout

- 504 Gateway Timeout httpVersionNotSupported() - 505 HTTP Version Not Supported

- 505 HTTP Version Not Supported variantAlsoNegotiates() - 506 Variant Also Negotiates

- 506 Variant Also Negotiates insufficientStorage() - 507 Insufficient Storage

- 507 Insufficient Storage loopDetected() - 508 Loop Detected

- 508 Loop Detected notExtended() - 510 Not Extended

- 510 Not Extended networkAuthenticationRequired() - 511 Network Authentication Required

Additional Properties

It can sometimes be helpful to specify additional properties on the problem response. The problem specification requires a few specific fields, but allows for any additions as needed. For example, if we wanted to return an error to a user who was above their quote on creating widgets the error might look like this.

HttpProblems. badRequest (request, context, { title: "Failed to create widget. Over quota." , detail: "The account is over its quota for creating widgets. See the 'quota' field for details" , quota: { currentlyUsed: 200 , maxAllowed: 200 , remaining: 0 , }, }); ts

Custom Headers

At times it can be useful to send custom headers with the error response. This can be done as shown below.

HttpProblems. badRequest ( request, context, { detail: "Something was invalid about the request" , }, { "my-error-code" : "230" , }, ); ts

If you want to set headers without any overrides just pass undefined to the third argument.

HttpProblems. badRequest (request, context, undefined , { "my-error-code" : "230" , }); ts

HttpStatusCode Enum

For type-safe status code handling, use the HttpStatusCode enum:

import { HttpStatusCode } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; // Use in responses return new Response ( "Not Found" , { status: HttpStatusCode. NOT_FOUND , }); // Use in conditionals if (response.status === HttpStatusCode. UNAUTHORIZED ) { // Handle unauthorized } // Available values include: HttpStatusCode. OK ; // 200 HttpStatusCode. CREATED ; // 201 HttpStatusCode. BAD_REQUEST ; // 400 HttpStatusCode. UNAUTHORIZED ; // 401 HttpStatusCode. FORBIDDEN ; // 403 HttpStatusCode. NOT_FOUND ; // 404 HttpStatusCode. INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR ; // 500 // ... and all other standard HTTP status codes ts

The enum provides constants for all standard HTTP status codes, making your code more readable and less prone to typos.

