HttpProblems Helper
Zuplo encourages developers to build APIs with standard and actionable error messages. While any error format is supported, we default and encourage developers to adopt the Problem Details for HTTP APIs proposed standard format.
Developers can use the built-in
HttpProblems helper that's included with Zuplo
to build standard error messages in custom policies.
For example, using the helper to return an unauthorized error on a custom authentication policy can be done as follows.
ts
import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, HttpProblems } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export default async function (request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext) { const isAuthorized = checkAuthorization(request); // Handle Error state if (!isAuthorized) { return HttpProblems.unauthorized(request, context); } return request; }
This will produce and error response in the standard format. Notice that trace information is included automatically. This makes it easy for users to report problems that can be searched in logs.
json
{ "type": "https://httpproblems.com/http-status/401", "title": "Unauthorized", "status": 401, "instance": "/test", "trace": { "timestamp": "2023-07-16T17:13:31.352Z", "requestId": "28f2d802-8e27-49c8-970d-39d90ef0ac61", "buildId": "eb9ef87d-b55d-446e-9fdd-13c209c01b95", "rayId": "7e7be05256e53b60-IAD" } }
The
HttpProblems helper supports most every
HTTP status code.
Some additional examples are shown.
ts
// General errors HttpProblems.badRequest(request, context); HttpProblems.internalServerError(request, context); // Authorization errors HttpProblems.unauthorized(request, context); HttpProblems.forbidden(request, context); // Success codes HttpProblems.ok(request, context); HttpProblems.created(request, context);
Overriding Property Values
Each method on the
HttpProblems object supports overriding the default values
of the problem response with custom values. The most common reason for this is
for setting the
detail value to something helpful for the end-user.
ts
HttpProblems.badRequest(request, context, { detail: "Something was invalid about the request", });
Other properties like
status and
title can also be overridden, but make sure
to do so within the rules of the spec.
The most important thing to remember about problem details is that every
instance of a particular error should return the same value for
title. Details
about a specific error should go in the
detail property.
An example of how to correctly use the
title and
detail properties can be
demonstrated with an error that tells the user they provided an unexpected value
for a query parameter called
take that implements pagination. In this case,
the
title is always the same, but the
detail value changes to provide the
user with more detail about the error.
txt
GET /widgets?take=1000
ts
HttpProblems.badRequest(request, context, { title: "Invalid value for query parameter 'take'", detail: "The take parameter must be less than 100. The provided value was 1000.", });
txt
GET /widgets?take=hello
ts
HttpProblems.badRequest(request, context, { title: "Invalid value for query parameter 'take'", detail: "The take parameter must a number less than 100. The provided value was 'hello'", });
You can see how each of these cases help the user understand the problem, but
still provide the same
title.
Complete Method List
The
HttpProblems class provides static methods for all standard HTTP status
codes:
1xx Informational
continue()- 100 Continue
switchingProtocols()- 101 Switching Protocols
processing()- 102 Processing (deprecated)
earlyHints()- 103 Early Hints
2xx Success
ok()- 200 OK
created()- 201 Created
accepted()- 202 Accepted
nonAuthoritativeInformation()- 203 Non-Authoritative Information
noContent()- 204 No Content
resetContent()- 205 Reset Content
partialContent()- 206 Partial Content
multiStatus()- 207 Multi-Status
alreadyReported()- 208 Already Reported
imUsed()- 226 IM Used
3xx Redirection
multipleChoices()- 300 Multiple Choices
movedPermanently()- 301 Moved Permanently
found()- 302 Found
seeOther()- 303 See Other
notModified()- 304 Not Modified
useProxy()- 305 Use Proxy
switchProxy()- 306 Switch Proxy (deprecated)
temporaryRedirect()- 307 Temporary Redirect
permanentRedirect()- 308 Permanent Redirect
4xx Client Errors
badRequest()- 400 Bad Request
unauthorized()- 401 Unauthorized
paymentRequired()- 402 Payment Required
forbidden()- 403 Forbidden
notFound()- 404 Not Found
methodNotAllowed()- 405 Method Not Allowed
notAcceptable()- 406 Not Acceptable
proxyAuthenticationRequired()- 407 Proxy Authentication Required
requestTimeout()- 408 Request Timeout
conflict()- 409 Conflict
gone()- 410 Gone
lengthRequired()- 411 Length Required
preconditionFailed()- 412 Precondition Failed
contentTooLarge()- 413 Content Too Large
uriTooLong()- 414 URI Too Long
unsupportedMediaType()- 415 Unsupported Media Type
rangeNotSatisfiable()- 416 Range Not Satisfiable
expectationFailed()- 417 Expectation Failed
imATeapot()- 418 I'm a teapot
misdirectedRequest()- 421 Misdirected Request
unprocessableContent()- 422 Unprocessable Content
locked()- 423 Locked
failedDependency()- 424 Failed Dependency
tooEarly()- 425 Too Early
upgradeRequired()- 426 Upgrade Required
preconditionRequired()- 428 Precondition Required
tooManyRequests()- 429 Too Many Requests
requestHeaderFieldsTooLarge()- 431 Request Header Fields Too Large
unavailableForLegalReasons()- 451 Unavailable For Legal Reasons
5xx Server Errors
internalServerError()- 500 Internal Server Error
notImplemented()- 501 Not Implemented
badGateway()- 502 Bad Gateway
serviceUnavailable()- 503 Service Unavailable
gatewayTimeout()- 504 Gateway Timeout
httpVersionNotSupported()- 505 HTTP Version Not Supported
variantAlsoNegotiates()- 506 Variant Also Negotiates
insufficientStorage()- 507 Insufficient Storage
loopDetected()- 508 Loop Detected
notExtended()- 510 Not Extended
networkAuthenticationRequired()- 511 Network Authentication Required
Additional Properties
It can sometimes be helpful to specify additional properties on the problem response. The problem specification requires a few specific fields, but allows for any additions as needed. For example, if we wanted to return an error to a user who was above their quote on creating widgets the error might look like this.
ts
HttpProblems.badRequest(request, context, { title: "Failed to create widget. Over quota.", detail: "The account is over its quota for creating widgets. See the 'quota' field for details", quota: { currentlyUsed: 200, maxAllowed: 200, remaining: 0, }, });
Custom Headers
At times it can be useful to send custom headers with the error response. This can be done as shown below.
ts
HttpProblems.badRequest( request, context, { detail: "Something was invalid about the request", }, { "my-error-code": "230", }, );
If you want to set headers without any overrides just pass
undefined to the
third argument.
ts
HttpProblems.badRequest(request, context, undefined, { "my-error-code": "230", });
HttpStatusCode Enum
For type-safe status code handling, use the
HttpStatusCode enum:
ts
import { HttpStatusCode } from "@zuplo/runtime"; // Use in responses return new Response("Not Found", { status: HttpStatusCode.NOT_FOUND, }); // Use in conditionals if (response.status === HttpStatusCode.UNAUTHORIZED) { // Handle unauthorized } // Available values include: HttpStatusCode.OK; // 200 HttpStatusCode.CREATED; // 201 HttpStatusCode.BAD_REQUEST; // 400 HttpStatusCode.UNAUTHORIZED; // 401 HttpStatusCode.FORBIDDEN; // 403 HttpStatusCode.NOT_FOUND; // 404 HttpStatusCode.INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR; // 500 // ... and all other standard HTTP status codes
The enum provides constants for all standard HTTP status codes, making your code more readable and less prone to typos.
See Also
- Policies - Building custom policies
- Runtime Errors - Error handling with RuntimeError and ConfigurationError
- Custom Request Handlers - Building request handlers