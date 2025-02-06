Zuplo Project Config (zuplo.jsonc)
Certain advanced project-level settings can be configured using the
zuplo.jsonc file at the root of a project. The
zuplo.jsonc file is created
by default for new projects and contains the default configuration.
The default
zuplo.jsonc file is shown below. The only current valid
version
of the file is
1.
{ "version": 1, "compatibilityDate": "2025-02-06", }
The
zuplo.jsonc file isn't currently shown or editable in the Zuplo portal.
Connect your project to source control and edit inside your source control
provider or by pushing a local change with git. If your project doesn't have a
zuplo.jsonc it can be added using source control
Compatibility Dates
The
compatibilityDate field in the
zuplo.jsonc file allows you to lock in
the bevaior of the runtime environment for your project. This is useful if you
want to ensure that your project continues to build, deploy and operate as you
expect it to.
Refer to the documentation for compatibility dates and their changes.