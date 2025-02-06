Configuration Zuplo Project Config (zuplo.jsonc)

Certain advanced project-level settings can be configured using the zuplo.jsonc file at the root of a project. The zuplo.jsonc file is created by default for new projects and contains the default configuration.

The default zuplo.jsonc file is shown below. The only current valid version of the file is 1 .

{ "version": 1, "compatibilityDate": "2025-02-06", }

The zuplo.jsonc file isn't currently shown or editable in the Zuplo portal. Connect your project to source control and edit inside your source control provider or by pushing a local change with git. If your project doesn't have a zuplo.jsonc it can be added using source control

The compatibilityDate field in the zuplo.jsonc file allows you to lock in the bevaior of the runtime environment for your project. This is useful if you want to ensure that your project continues to build, deploy and operate as you expect it to.

Refer to the documentation for compatibility dates and their changes.