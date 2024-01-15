Compatibility Dates

Configuration

Zuplo is constantly shipping updates to the underlying runtime of projects. Occasionally, these updates aren't backwards compatible. In order to ensure that your project continues to build, deploy and operate as you expect it you can set a compatibility date to lock in the behavior and APIs of the runtime.

This compatibility date introduces a number of breaking changes to improve the overall behavior of Zuplo APIs. This compatibility date is the default for any projects created after 2025-03-27.

Special Characters in OpenAPI Format URLs

Previously, special characters that were included in URLs that used the open-api formatted URLs were not escaped. This allowed an unintended behavior where the URL could include Regex patterns even though the OpenAPI format urls do not allow regex. This has been fixed and now all special characters are escaped. This allows URLs with formats like:

/accounts/open({id}) /accounts/:action

Removed legacy Log Initialization

Previously, several of the Zuplo log plugins could be enabled by setting undocumented environment variables. This was a legacy feature that was added before the current plugin system existed. This feature has been removed. Log plugins should be enabled using the documented plugin system.

If you are setting any of the following environment variables, you should migrate to the log plugin initialization.

GCP_USER_LOG_NAME GCP_USER_LOG_SVC_ACCT_JSON ZUPLO_USER_LOGGER_DATA_DOG_URL txt

Removed legacy Log Context

Previously, several log plugins used special properties on context.custom to set global attributes on logs. This was a legacy feature that was added before the current plugin system existed. This feature has been removed. Log plugins should be enabled using the documented plugin system.

If you are using setting any of the following in your code, you should migrate to the plugin configuration instead.

context.custom[ "__ddtags" ]; // Sets tags context.custom[ "__ddattr" ]; // Sets fields ts

Migrate to the following:

export function runtimeInit ( runtime : RuntimeExtensions ) { runtime. addPlugin ( new DataDogLoggingPlugin ({ url: "https://http-intake.logs.datadoghq.com/api/v2/logs" , apiKey: environment. DATADOG_API_KEY , source: "MyAPI" , // Optional, defaults to "Zuplo" tags: { tag: "hello" , }, fields: { field1: "value1" , field2: "value2" , }, }), ); } ts

Improved Node.js Compatibility

The Zuplo runtime does not run Node.js, but is compatible with a number of Node.js APIs. This compatibility date adds some additional support for Node.js specific APIs.

The compatibility date allows the ability to call fetch to hosts with custom ports. Previously only the standard ports (80, 443) were allowed.

This compatibility date doesn't include any breaking changes. However, Zuplo made a number of changes to the runtime build process. These changes will allow a number of future improvements. Out of an abundance of caution, these changes are only enabled for projects that have set their compatibility date to 2024-03-14 . This compatibility date is the default for any projects created after March 14th, 2024.

Over time, the build changes will be enabled by default on all future deployments regardless of compatibility date. Existing customers are encouraged to update their compatibility date to 2024-03-14 and test their projects to ensure that they continue to operate as expected.

We expect that this new build process will roll out to all customers (regardless of compatibility date) by the end of April 2024.

This compatibility date includes a several breaking changes to improve the overall behavior of Zuplo APIs. This compatibility date is the default for any projects created after Jan. 15th, 2024.

Run Outbound Policies on All Responses

Previously, outbound policies would only run on response status ranging from 200-299. Now outbound policies will always run, regardless of the response code.

No Hooks on System Routes

Previously runtime hooks such as OnRequest or OnResponseSending would run on system routes. For example, if you are using our Developer Portal and have it running on /docs , before this change you could write a hook that modified the output of the Developer Portal. This could result in unexpected behavior and is now disallowed.

Remove Cloudflare Location Headers

On SaaS deployments, Zuplo routes all requests through Cloudflare. Cloudflare adds a number of headers to requests. Previously, some Cloudflare location headers (for example cf-ipregion ) could be passed through your Zuplo gateway. Now these headers are always removed from the outbound request if they have been set. If you need access to geo-location data use context.incomingRequestProperties instead.

Remove Internal Zuplo Headers