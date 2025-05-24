Configuration Environment Variables API

The environment object provides access to environment variables in your Zuplo API gateway. It returns a record of environment variable names to their values.

Configuration Guide For information on how to set and manage environment variables in the Zuplo Portal, see Configuring Environment Variables.

Interface

const environment : Record < string , string | undefined >; ts

Usage

Access environment variables using the environment object:

import { environment, ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function handler ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , ) { // Access environment variables const apiKey = environment. API_KEY ; const apiUrl = environment. API_BASE_URL ; if ( ! apiKey) { throw new Error ( "API_KEY environment variable is not set" ); } const response = await fetch ( `${ apiUrl }/data` , { headers: { Authorization: `Bearer ${ apiKey }` , }, }); return response; } ts

Type Safety

Since environment variables might not be defined, they return string | undefined :

import { environment } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; // TypeScript knows this could be undefined const value = environment. MY_VAR ; // string | undefined // Always check before using if (value) { // value is string here console. log (value. toUpperCase ()); } // Or provide a default const port = environment. PORT || "3000" ; ts

Common Patterns

Required Environment Variables

Create a helper to validate required variables:

import { environment, ConfigurationError } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; function getRequiredEnv ( name : string ) : string { const value = environment[name]; if ( ! value) { throw new ConfigurationError ( `Required environment variable '${ name }' is not set` , ); } return value; } // Usage export default async function handler ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , ) { const apiKey = getRequiredEnv ( "API_KEY" ); const apiUrl = getRequiredEnv ( "API_BASE_URL" ); // Both are guaranteed to be strings return fetch ( `${ apiUrl }/endpoint` , { headers: { "X-API-Key" : apiKey }, }); } ts

Configuration Object

Create a configuration object from environment variables:

import { environment, ConfigurationError } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; interface Config { apiKey : string ; apiUrl : string ; maxRetries : number ; timeout : number ; debug : boolean ; } function loadConfig () : Config { const apiKey = environment. API_KEY ; const apiUrl = environment. API_URL ; if ( ! apiKey || ! apiUrl) { throw new ConfigurationError ( "Missing required environment variables" ); } return { apiKey, apiUrl, maxRetries: parseInt (environment. MAX_RETRIES || "3" ), timeout: parseInt (environment. TIMEOUT_MS || "5000" ), debug: environment. DEBUG === "true" , }; } // Load once and reuse const config = loadConfig (); export default async function handler ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , ) { if (config.debug) { context.log. debug ( "Request received" , { url: request.url }); } // Use config values return fetchWithRetry (config.apiUrl, { headers: { Authorization: `Bearer ${ config . apiKey }` }, maxRetries: config.maxRetries, timeout: config.timeout, }); } ts

Environment-Specific Configuration

To handle environment-specific logic, use environment variables that you define:

import { environment } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; // Define your own environment variable to identify the environment const isProduction = environment. ENVIRONMENT === "production" ; const isStaging = environment. ENVIRONMENT === "staging" ; const isDevelopment = environment. ENVIRONMENT === "development" ; export default async function handler ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , ) { // Use different endpoints based on environment const apiUrl = isProduction ? "https://api.example.com" : isStaging ? "https://staging-api.example.com" : "https://dev-api.example.com" ; // Enable debug logging in non-production if ( ! isProduction) { context.log. debug ( "Incoming request" , { headers: Object. fromEntries (request.headers), url: request.url, }); } // Use stricter security in production const headers : HeadersInit = { "Content-Type" : "application/json" , }; if (isProduction) { headers[ "Strict-Transport-Security" ] = "max-age=31536000" ; } return new Response ( "OK" , { headers }); } ts

Secret Management

import { environment } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; // Group related secrets const secrets = { database: { host: environment. DB_HOST || "localhost" , port: environment. DB_PORT || "5432" , user: environment. DB_USER , password: environment. DB_PASSWORD , name: environment. DB_NAME || "myapp" , }, redis: { url: environment. REDIS_URL || "redis://localhost:6379" , }, external: { stripeKey: environment. STRIPE_SECRET_KEY , sendgridKey: environment. SENDGRID_API_KEY , }, }; // Validate all required secrets on startup function validateSecrets () { const missing : string [] = []; if ( ! secrets.database.user) missing. push ( "DB_USER" ); if ( ! secrets.database.password) missing. push ( "DB_PASSWORD" ); if ( ! secrets.external.stripeKey) missing. push ( "STRIPE_SECRET_KEY" ); if (missing. length > 0 ) { throw new ConfigurationError ( `Missing required secrets: ${ missing . join ( ", " ) }` , ); } } // Run validation validateSecrets (); ts

Environment Detection

Zuplo does not provide a built-in NODE_ENV variable since it runs on a custom V8 runtime, not Node.js. To implement environment-specific logic, define your own environment variables (e.g., ENVIRONMENT , STAGE , or ENV_TYPE ) and set them appropriately for each environment in your project settings.

Best Practices

1. Use Descriptive Names

// Good environment. STRIPE_WEBHOOK_SECRET ; environment. DATABASE_CONNECTION_STRING ; environment. SLACK_WEBHOOK_URL ; // Less clear environment. KEY ; environment. URL ; environment. SECRET ; ts

2. Provide Defaults Where Appropriate

const config = { port: environment. PORT || "3000" , logLevel: environment. LOG_LEVEL || "info" , maxConnections: parseInt (environment. MAX_CONNECTIONS || "100" ), enableCache: environment. ENABLE_CACHE !== "false" , // Default true }; ts

// Validate at module load time, not request time const apiKey = environment. API_KEY ; if ( ! apiKey) { throw new ConfigurationError ( "API_KEY must be set" ); } export default async function handler ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , ) { // apiKey is guaranteed to exist here return fetch ( "https://api.example.com" , { headers: { "X-API-Key" : apiKey }, }); } ts

4. Don't Log Secrets

// DON'T do this context.log. info ( "Config loaded" , { apiKey: environment. API_KEY , }); // DO this instead context.log. info ( "Config loaded" , { apiKeyPresent: !! environment. API_KEY , apiKeyLength: environment. API_KEY ?. length , }); ts

Setting Environment Variables

Environment variables are set in the Zuplo Portal:

Navigate to your project Go to Settings → Environment Variables Add variables for each environment (production, preview, development) Variables are encrypted at rest and in transit

Beta Status

The environment object is currently in beta and the API may change in future releases.

